SGA President Nechaeva elected to ULS Board of Supervisors

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On June 26, Student Government Association President Maria Nechaeva was elected by the University of Louisiana System’s Student Advisory Council to serve on the Board of Supervisors. Her role on the council is to serve as the student voice and to advocate for their interests.

Nechaeva also serves as Student Government Association President and Director of Structured Recruitment for the Alpha Sigma Tau sorority.

Before joining SGA or Alpha Sigma Tau, Nechaeva recounts her initial hesitation as a freshman at SLU.

“When I first walked onto Southeastern’s campus as a freshman, I was unsure about my future and whether I even wanted to stay, but that changed quickly,” Nechaeva explained. “The campus community and the city of Hammond welcomed me with open arms. Through connections within my major and involvement in campus organizations, I found a sense of purpose and belonging that inspired me to give back.”

Nechaeva first became involved with SGA when she volunteered to help with the Homecoming event, Roar Rally, where she met then-President Lacey Johnson. Following this event, Nechaeva went on to serve as Johnson’s executive assistant and eventually her chief of staff, in addition to working as director of traditions along with her predecessor, Kyle Hidalgo, who served as director of membership at the time.

During her time as a freshman, Nechaeva became a member of Alpha Sigma Tau. She has gone on to become the Director of Structured Recruitment. Vice President of Growth Brinley Manville highlighted a moment where she got a glimpse of Nechaeva’s character.

“One of the most memorable experiences I’ve had with Maria has been working side by side with her prepping for this recruitment season. As the Vice President of Growth and with Maria serving as my Director of Structured Recruitment, we’ve spent countless hours together preparing, planning, and teaching our chapter about recruitment. What stands out most is her consistent reliability. Maria never leaves a task unfinished and is always prepared, no matter what comes up, even with all she has on her plate,” Manville said.

Nechaeva highlights the importance of balance in her ability to maintain two significant leadership roles. She also credits Chief Justice Kayla Edwards and Vice President Abby Thompson for working with Nechaeva and handling any challenges sent their way, in addition to her sorority sisters for their support and for the lifelong friendships the organization has given her since her first year.

The University of Louisiana System governs nine universities across the state, including schools such as Southeastern and Nicholls. The Board of Supervisors’ next meeting is Thursday, Aug. 28. Head to the system’s website to follow the meeting live.