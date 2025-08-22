Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
New state laws crack down on hazing and distracted driving

Eva Saladino, A&E Editor August 22, 2025
Eva Saladino
The Louisiana Legislature passed new laws on distracted driving and hazing, prompting changes to Southeastern’s policies.
In June, two significant pieces of legislation, the Hands-Free Act (Act No. 288) and the Caleb Wilson Act (House Bill 279), were signed into law by Governor Jeff Landry, with both acts taking effect on August 1.

Introduced by Louisiana State Rep. Delisha Boyd (D – New Orleans), the Caleb Wilson Act would require all incoming freshmen and specified student groups, such as Greek life and band, to complete an anti-hazing education course.

The legislation takes its name from Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old Southern University student who died in February due to an alleged off-campus hazing ritual involving the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Hazing is defined as “an initiation process involving harassment” and has severe and lasting consequences. A study from Alfred University found 71% of those hazed suffer from effects including a decline in grades, strained relationships, post-traumatic stress syndrome and more. 

Louisiana is one of 44 states in the U.S. that have anti-hazing laws, with Southeastern being one of many Louisiana colleges to have its own extensive anti-hazing policy available on its main website. 

Dr. Christy Montgomery, Southeastern’s dean of students, said, “We are working to revise our current online hazing training to meet the new two-hour requirement. The Board of Regents is also working on hazing training that colleges and universities can use to enhance hazing training and awareness.” 

The Caleb Wilson Act marks a significant step in addressing hazing, aligning with other major legislative efforts that impact the lives of Louisianians. Also effective August 1 is the Hands-Free Act, which addresses phone use while driving.

Presented by Louisiana State Rep. Brian Glorioso, the Hands-Free Act prohibits holding and using a cellphone to talk, text or use apps while one’s vehicle is in motion. Violators can “be ticketed for simply holding a phone—even if they’re not actively typing or calling,” according to WWL-TV.

In 2023, there were 3,625 vehicular crashes involving serious injuries, with 32% being due to distracted or inattentive driving. 

Regarding Southeastern and its faculty, staff and students, Police Lieutenant Jason Silessi said, “The Hands-Free Law will pertain to School Zones during School Zone hours. Our patrol officers will be looking out for this violation, as well as other violations, while patrolling the school zone at the Southeastern Laboratory School during posted school zone hours.”

The Caleb Wilson Act and the Hands-Free Act are key steps Louisiana has taken to promote public safety. For Southeastern’s students, faculty and staff, these new laws serve as both a critical call to action and a reminder that safety lies in awareness, responsibility and education. 

About the Contributor
Eva Saladino
Eva Saladino, A&E Editor
Eva Saladino is an English major from Covington who has been with The Lion’s Roar since March of 2023. She began as a staff reporter and now stands as the Arts and Entertainment editor and plans to graduate in the Fall of 2025. Eva intends to let her love for writing guide her into a professional career she is proud of. She also hopes to one day live in New York and write and publish her own children’s book. Eva loves nature, going to farmer’s markets and watching romcoms.
