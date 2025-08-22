New state laws crack down on hazing and distracted driving

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In June, two significant pieces of legislation, the Hands-Free Act (Act No. 288) and the Caleb Wilson Act (House Bill 279), were signed into law by Governor Jeff Landry, with both acts taking effect on August 1.

Introduced by Louisiana State Rep. Delisha Boyd (D – New Orleans), the Caleb Wilson Act would require all incoming freshmen and specified student groups, such as Greek life and band, to complete an anti-hazing education course.

The legislation takes its name from Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old Southern University student who died in February due to an alleged off-campus hazing ritual involving the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Hazing is defined as “an initiation process involving harassment” and has severe and lasting consequences. A study from Alfred University found 71% of those hazed suffer from effects including a decline in grades, strained relationships, post-traumatic stress syndrome and more.

Louisiana is one of 44 states in the U.S. that have anti-hazing laws, with Southeastern being one of many Louisiana colleges to have its own extensive anti-hazing policy available on its main website.

Dr. Christy Montgomery, Southeastern’s dean of students, said, “We are working to revise our current online hazing training to meet the new two-hour requirement. The Board of Regents is also working on hazing training that colleges and universities can use to enhance hazing training and awareness.”

The Caleb Wilson Act marks a significant step in addressing hazing, aligning with other major legislative efforts that impact the lives of Louisianians. Also effective August 1 is the Hands-Free Act, which addresses phone use while driving.

Presented by Louisiana State Rep. Brian Glorioso, the Hands-Free Act prohibits holding and using a cellphone to talk, text or use apps while one’s vehicle is in motion. Violators can “be ticketed for simply holding a phone—even if they’re not actively typing or calling,” according to WWL-TV.

In 2023, there were 3,625 vehicular crashes involving serious injuries, with 32% being due to distracted or inattentive driving.

Regarding Southeastern and its faculty, staff and students, Police Lieutenant Jason Silessi said, “The Hands-Free Law will pertain to School Zones during School Zone hours. Our patrol officers will be looking out for this violation, as well as other violations, while patrolling the school zone at the Southeastern Laboratory School during posted school zone hours.”

The Caleb Wilson Act and the Hands-Free Act are key steps Louisiana has taken to promote public safety. For Southeastern’s students, faculty and staff, these new laws serve as both a critical call to action and a reminder that safety lies in awareness, responsibility and education.