Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

SLU Stirrup: Lions football looks to leap for greater heights

Sean Hoffman, Sports Editor August 26, 2025
Bogi Csordas
Junior wide receiver Brandon Hayes celebrates during the Lions’ match against the UIW Cardinals. (Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 – Strawberry Stadium)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As fall camp comes to a close, the Southeastern football team said it feels ready to take on the new season.

During pre-season, Head Coach Frank Scelfo said leadership is their niche. He looks to lead Southeastern to a successful season alongside a roster of experienced players, including a certain group of seniors known as the Sixth Year Six.

Those players are defensive back Blayne Delahousaye, linebacker Justin Dumas, wide receiver Da’Shaun Hugley, tight end Cade Collider, offensive linemen Javin Turner and Noah Devlin.

For the Southland Conference Opening Drive, he brought in Collider and senior defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor, who is a leader on the defense.

“All of them contribute a lot on and off the field, but I chose them (Collider and Proctor) because they best represent who we are and our culture,” Scelfo said.

Last year, the Lions missed the playoffs after they ended the season with a 7-5 overall record and a 6-1 SLC record.

The main reason they weren’t in the playoffs was their lone conference loss to the University of the Incarnate Word. Still, they also struggled early in the season against non-divisional teams.

This year, the Lions have a better chance of making a playoff run if they can win their first game against LA Tech in Ruston. Compared to last season, when they took a huge loss against Tulane in New Orleans, they are likely to face a less formidable team in Tech.

The last time the Lions and the Bulldogs played each other was in 2021, when the Lions fell short 45-42 with veteran talent. This year, SLU has a better chance of winning with its veteran players.

After facing the Bulldogs, the Lions will play Murray State and Mississippi Valley State. They have a better chance of defeating them, as both teams are coming off losing seasons.

To start conference play, they will face off against the highly anticipated newcomer to the SLC, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

SLU’s most challenging conference games will be against UTRGV, Nicholls, and UIW, since these teams can recruit higher-caliber talent than most in the conference.

Before then, Southeastern will start its season this Saturday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m. against Louisiana Tech in Ruston. Tune in to ESPN+ to watch the game live or listen to it on Kajun 107.1 FM.

Visit The Lion’s Roar for more information and coverage on Southeastern football.

2
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Sean Hoffman
Sean Hoffman, Sports Editor
Sean Hoffman is a junior sports communication major from Gonzales. He plans to graduate in the Fall of 2026 and plans to work in the sports media industry. His goals are to become a professional sports writer and to start his own sports talk show. Sean enjoys taking photos at sporting events to grow his social media page to show others you can do anything and everything you put your mind to. In his free time, Sean enjoys watching horror movies with friends and watching football on the weekends.
Bogi Csordas
Bogi Csordas, Staff Reporter
Bogi Csordas is a Hungarian student-athlete on the women’s tennis team who joined the Lion’s Roar in the fall of 2023. She is a senior English major graduating in May 2025 and already has a degree in Communication and Media Studies. Her goal is to work in media or public relations in the future. She loves traveling and exploring new places and cultures. Outside of school and work, her passions are reading, photography, and going to sports events.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in On Campus
A graphic with a pale green background and a yellow, textured paint stroke across the center. The text, in a retro green font, reads, "Mental Health Matters." Above this, smaller text says, "September is Suicide Awareness Month." Below the main text, smaller font reads, "Attend Talks Saves Lives by the AFSP."
Learn about suicide prevention with Talks Saves Lives
A legal-themed graphic with the words "NEW LAWS" repeated two times against a cream-colored background. The top phrase is in bold, solid gray and the bottom phrase is in thin, outlined letters. The lower part of the image shows a gavel on a wooden table, with people's hands visible in the background, one holding a pen to a document.
New state laws crack down on hazing and distracted driving
A very wide, sprawling oak tree with many large, horizontal branches and a thick trunk is surrounded by a low orange fence. The tree's branches are covered in moss and stretch far out over a grassy lawn. In the foreground, there are two circular patches of dirt. The background shows a brick building and other trees.
New Friendship Grove keeps legacy alive
A poster with the text "Southeastern Theatre 25 - 26 Mainstage Season" in dark blue script and serif fonts on a light cream background. In the top left corner are two small illustrations of tickets, and in the bottom left corner is a larger illustration of an old-fashioned film camera. All illustrations are in the same dark blue as the text.
Curtains up: Lions to take the stage for 2025-2026 season
A high-angle view of a bustling career fair in a large, indoor space. People are gathered around various booths, some with green and white striped curtains, representing different companies and organizations. The booths are arranged in rows, and attendees are interacting with recruiters. The floor is a light-colored wood, and there are basketball hoops visible in the background.
Prep for Career Expo (and your future) now
The newly renovated D Vickers Hall is a two-story, modern building with large windows and a combination of brick and gray paneling on the exterior. There are a few trees in front of the entrance and a paved walkway leading to the building. The sky is blue with large, white clouds.
D Vickers open to students after four years
More in Showcase
An advertisement for "BetterCanvas" is displayed on a light pink background. On the left, a dark-themed menu shows customization options for Canvas, including "Dark Mode," "Cards," "Card Colors," "Themes," "Fonts," "GPA Settings," "Report Issue" and "Updates." To the right of the menu is a decorative, scalloped shape containing the text "A Guide to a Cuter, Better Canvas" in a handwritten-style font. Below, the letters "XOXO" are written.
A guide to a cuter, better Canvas
A female soccer player in a hot pink jersey, shorts and socks is kicking a neon yellow soccer ball on a grassy field at night. Her body is angled as she follows through with her kick. In the background, there are stadium bleachers, a few other players, and a dark sky with trees.
SLU Stirrup: Improvement is the goal for soccer, volleyball
Onyah Favour competes at the Southland Conference Indoor Track Championship in Birmingham, AL on March 2, 2025. Favour finished her sophomore season after she placed sixth in the Women’s NCAA Division I Outdoor National Championship Semifinal 400-meter dash.
Onyah Favour stays on the grind through the off-season
Young woman holding her right hand up while accepting an oath of office.
SGA President Nechaeva elected to ULS Board of Supervisors
SLU students and bar owners indicate that a protest is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, to demonstrate opposition to the proposed ordinance that would prohibit patrons under 21 years of age from entering drinking establishments in Hammond. File photo
Students, businesses set to protest proposed ordinance
The ongoing Louisiana hiring freeze
The ongoing Louisiana hiring freeze
More in Sports
Image showcasing the six individuals inducted into the College Sports Communicators Hall of Fame for 2025.
Hymel inducted into College Sports Communicators Hall of Fame
Former Head Coach Ayla Guzzardo directs her squad during the Lady Lions' match against UNO. (Hammond, La - University Center, Feb. 6, 2025)
Coach Guzzardo leads mass exodus to McNeese
Senior catcher Conner O'Neal wrapped arms with his teammate in the post-game huddle after they defeated McNeese.
Lions take down McNeese to keep season alive
Senior SLU shortstop TJ Salvaggio roars in celebration during the Lion's game against UTRGV. (Hammond, La. - Pat Kennelly Diamond at Alumni Field, April 19, 2025)
Lions down Colonels, capture first regular season SLC crown since 2015
The Lady Lions get ready for a contest against conference rival Nicholls. (Hammond, La. - North Oak Park, April 25, 2025)
SLU wins SLC in final inning, punches ticket to regionals
The Lady Lions gathered on the mound to show their ticket to SLC championship
Lady Lions punch their ticket to SLC championship
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal