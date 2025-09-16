Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Lions devour Delta Devils, drop 50-burger in home opener

Kennith Woods, Editor-in-ChiefSeptember 16, 2025
Tyra Johnson
Junior wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux leaps for the acrobatic grab over the Mississippi Valley State defender, falling into the endzone for another Lions touchdown. (Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 – Hammond, La.)
Southeastern turned Strawberry Stadium into a light show Saturday evening, ravaging Mississippi Valley State University en route to a 56-3 victory in its home opener.

The Lions fired on all cylinders against the Delta Devils; the offense feasted in the run and passing games and the defense stonewalled MVSU’s advances. Even the special teams joined in on the fun, recording a punt return touchdown to round out the colossal final score. 

SLU’s onslaught came early and often, especially in the first quarter. The Lions capitalized on redshirt senior defensive back Blayne Delahoussaye’s second career interception and senior defensive lineman Rowan Briggs’ drive-killing sack to jump out to a brisk 14-0 lead.

“The big thing is being able to score touchdowns off of turnovers. That’s where it’s important,” Head Coach Frank Scelfo said. 

A pair of touchdown passes from the QB duo of redshirt sophomore Kyle Lowe and junior Carson Camp, coupled with two scores on the ground from graduate running back Jaedon Henry, highlighted SLU’s prolific first-quarter offensive output. MVSU could only muster a field goal in response. The Lions’ early blitz put them up 28-3 after the first quarter.

SLU padded its lead with four touchdowns across the second and third quarters, ending the night after hanging 56 on MVSU.

Alongside last week’s 45-24 win over Murray State, this is the first time the Lions have scored 40 or more points in back-to-back games since 2022, the last time they were in the FCS playoffs.   

Lowe and Camp took turns dissecting the Delta Devils, combining for 302 yards and five touchdowns on an efficient 16-20 passing.

“Both of them can do anything you ask them. I love both of them to death,” wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux said.

Domingeaux shined alongside both signal callers during the win on Saturday. The Lafayette native tormented the Delta Devils all game, racking up four catches, 82 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

“I compliment my coaches for pushing me every day and my teammates for continuing to believe in me when I was down. I took a different mindset, and you saw the results tonight,” Domingeaux said.

Scelfo commended his defense for setting the game’s tone after forcing those early turnovers. 

“When you get that momentum early, you take people out of who they are. We were able to do that because of the interception and the fumble right off the bat, it’s 14-0 and we’re ready to go,” Scelfo said.

At halftime, Lions Athletics honored the newest Hall of Fame inductees, presenting them with plaques in recognition of their athletic achievements at SLU.

Next Saturday, Sept. 20, SLU heads down I-12 for a date with the LSU Tigers. The Student Government Association is hosting a bus trip to Baton Rouge so students can come support the Green and Gold as they tussle with the Purple and Gold. Fans can watch live on the SEC Network or listen live on Kajun 107.1 FM.

As always, head to The Lion’s Roar for all things SLU football.

