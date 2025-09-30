Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Celebrate 100 years of Southeastern

Tyra Johnson, Staff Reporter September 30, 2025
Kennith Woods
To celebrate the university’s Centennial anniversary, Marketing and Communications created a documentary on the history of Southeastern, which will premiere at the Columbia Theatre on Friday, Oct. 3.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern will continue its Centennial celebrations with the premiere of the documentary titled “Southeastern 100” in the Columbia Theatre.

The premiere is Friday, Oct. 3. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the showing begins at 7 p.m. 

Admission is free; RSVP tickets here

SLU President Dr. William Wainwright said he believes the Centennial documentary will offer a powerful glimpse into Southeastern’s impact throughout the century. It includes each decade’s historic milestones, student life and testimonials about the university’s impact.

He said, “I strongly encourage our students to take part in the documentary release and in the event they are unable to do so, there will be other showings on campus throughout the fall semester.”

The SLU community is invited to attend the premiere and celebrate the milestone. 

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Mike Rivault said his team is excited about sharing the documentary with the Southeastern family. He said it is a great moment to revisit and reflect on our collective history and begin envisioning our future.  

“In addition to the premiere next week, it will be shown during Homecoming weekend and will have future showings as well as being available online in the near future,” Rivault said.

With assistance from others in the department, Shelene Bridge, the videographer for marketing and communications, spearheaded the creation of the “Southeastern 100” documentary. Bridge has a background in documentary filmmaking, creating award-winning films for PBS.

Her creative process began in Fall 2023 with plans for a poetic approach to the documentary, which later evolved into a refined historical timeline. She interviewed 200 people, conducted historical research and scanned photos from every edition of the Le Souvenir yearbook with help from student workers and graduate assistant Aleigh Sanders. 

In January 2025, she began post-production by gathering stories from the interviews that weave into the historical timeline. The original cut ran for four hours, so the final months before the premiere were spent refining and reducing the runtime.  

Bridge said, “While no single documentary can capture every moment that has shaped Southeastern, I hope this film will resonate with audiences and convey the enduring spirit of our university.” 

The Lion’s Roar news and Le Souvenir yearbook told much of SLU’s 100-year story, becoming a critical source for the documentary. 

As Southeastern enters into its second century, the centennial documentary pays tribute to the past while stepping toward the future.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Tyra Johnson
Tyra Johnson, Staff Reporter
Tyra Johnson is a sophomore pursuing a marketing major and computer science minor. She began working as a staff reporter over the Summer of 2025 and plans to graduate in Spring of 2028. Following graduation, she plans to take her passion to the fashion world and work on the marketing team for a high-end brand. Other than fashion, she enjoys reading, writing and exercising, including outdoor walks and Pilates. She is excited to continue to be a part of an amazing team!
Kennith Woods
Kennith Woods, Editor-in-Chief
Kennith Woods is a junior communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and a creative writing minor. A resident of Prairieville, Kennith is The Lion’s Roar’s editor-in-chief. He wants to use journalism to facilitate vital information to the public and simultaneously serve as a mouthpiece for the people’s needs and concerns. More than anything, he’s proud and humbled to lead such a talented group of individuals; he’s thankful for all The Lion’s Roar has given him. To Kennith, Student Publications is the best place on campus.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in News
A young Black woman with long braids stands at a wooden podium with a green and white "S" logo, delivering a speech. She is wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and is looking down at her notes. To her left, another person with short, dark red hair and glasses stands behind a large green plant, observing. The background is a plain wall with a large green plant in the corner. The image is taken from a low angle, slightly to the right of the podium, with the back of someone's head visible in the foreground.
SGA hosts memorial for Jade DiMartino
A graphic showcases Coursera’s partnership with Southeastern Louisiana University, publicizing "Free Google Career Certificates for Students." The graphic lists four categories of certificates with corresponding icons: Business & Management: Google Project Management, Google Business Intelligence, and Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce. Technology & Security: Google Cybersecurity, Google IT Support, and Google IT Automation with Python. Data & Analytics: Google Data Analytics and Google Advanced Data Analytics. AI & Future Skills: Google Prompting Essentials and Google AI Essentials. The bottom of the graphic states, "Gain in-demand skills, earn certificates and boost your career opportunities."
Future-ready skills at your fingertips with new Coursera classes
A graphic talking about Southeastern Louisiana University’s new tech offerings, featuring three central panels on a green monitor screen. The title reads "OKTA, GEMINI OUTLINE SLU'S NEW TECH OFFERINGS." The first panel, on the left, is for Gemini. The text describes Google Gemini as "an alternative to ChatGPT that generates ideas, content and answers to questions. Students can access Google Gemini in the Google Apps list." The panel is flanked by an image of a phone displaying the Gemini logo. The middle panel is for the AI Literacy Microcredential Program. The text states, "This Program is a free, self-paced credential designed to provide students with foundational knowledge of how to navigate the daily use of AI. This can be found on Canvas." The third panel, on the right, is for Okta. The text describes it as "a new way to access secure university programs. Students can see that their private information and credentials will be more secure. Authorized personnel will be able to access." The panel is flanked by an image of a phone displaying the Okta logo. The overall background has a circuit board-like design.
Okta, Gemini outline SLU's new tech offerings
A graphic with a pale green background and a yellow, textured paint stroke across the center. The text, in a retro green font, reads, "Mental Health Matters." Above this, smaller text says, "September is Suicide Awareness Month." Below the main text, smaller font reads, "Attend Talks Saves Lives by the AFSP."
Learn about suicide prevention with Talks Saves Lives
A legal-themed graphic with the words "NEW LAWS" repeated two times against a cream-colored background. The top phrase is in bold, solid gray and the bottom phrase is in thin, outlined letters. The lower part of the image shows a gavel on a wooden table, with people's hands visible in the background, one holding a pen to a document.
New state laws crack down on hazing and distracted driving
A very wide, sprawling oak tree with many large, horizontal branches and a thick trunk is surrounded by a low orange fence. The tree's branches are covered in moss and stretch far out over a grassy lawn. In the foreground, there are two circular patches of dirt. The background shows a brick building and other trees.
New Friendship Grove keeps legacy alive
More in On Campus
A multi-level university library with a beige carpeted floor, shelves of books, and several students sitting at desks, using computers.
Applications, tech resources available for students
Two young men are posing for a picture outdoors. The man on the left has curly brown hair and is wearing a dark blue tank top and light-colored shorts. He has his arm around the other man. The man on the right is wearing a light-colored baseball cap backward, sunglasses, a striped polo shirt, and dark shorts. Both men have their hands extended forward, forming a shape with their thumbs and index fingers. To their left is a large, red letter 'E' structure. In the background, there are white tents, yellow portable toilets, trees, and other people in a grassy area, suggesting an outdoor event or gathering.
SLU students take on game day fashion
Generate alt text for this image This image is an infographic titled "SELU Student Resources" in the center, with a circular flow of six numbered student resources around it. Each resource is listed within a colored bubble, following the flow of arrows. The resources are: Lion Traxx and Routes (green bubble) University Health Center/Counseling Center & LionUp Collegiate Recovery (orange bubble) LionSafe App & University Police BlueLight Poles (light green bubble) Campus Dish Online Mane Dish Menu (dark green bubble) Student Walkway Tunnel (orange bubble) The Rec Center (light green bubble) The background is a gradient of green and yellow colors.
Student resources available on campus
Junior wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux leaps for the acrobatic grab over the Mississippi Valley State defender, falling into the endzone for another Lions touchdown. (Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 – Hammond, La.)
Lions devour Delta Devils, drop 50-burger in home opener
Senior midfielder Rylee Frankiln navigates the ball through multiple Jackson State defenders.
Lady Lions fall short in home-opener against Jackson State
A wide-angle, action-oriented photograph of a college football game. The main focus is a player in a yellow and green Southeastern Louisiana University (SLU) uniform, who is celebrating with his arm raised and finger pointed upwards. Another player in a similar uniform stands behind him, while other players in both yellow and red uniforms are visible on the field. The stadium stands and a crowd are in the blurry background.
SLU Stirrup: Lions football looks to leap for greater heights
More in Showcase
Sophomore QB Kyle Lowe broke free and takes it 38 yards to the house to give the Lions the lead.
SLU roars past UTRGV in conference debut
Cade Genovese is a familiar presence, often walking alongside the football team as they enter Strawberry Stadium, greeted warmly by players, students and fans alike.
An Interview with the SLU manager who became popular overnight
This image is an infographic with the bold title "MASSIVE META AI DATA CENTER WILL HURT LOUISIANA" at the top. The background is a dark blue with a circuit board pattern. In the center is a grey outline map of Louisiana with two red location pins indicating specific areas. Around the map, there are four green text boxes with white bullet points: Top Left: THE RACE FOR DATA CENTERS Corporations rushing to build huge, resource-consuming AI Data Centers Their next target: Louisiana Top Right: WHO PROFITS? WHO PAYS? Profits: Entergy ($3B contract), Tech Billionaires Louisiana residents (higher bills, polluted environment) Bottom Left: LOUISIANA'S BURDEN Holly Ridge: Massive data center that consumes 2-5 GW/day. Enough to power 1.6 million homes West Feliciana: 300 MW/day Bottom Right: ENVIRONMENTAL TOLL Pollution in residential waters Residents flushing toilets with buckets
OPINION | Massive Meta AI data center will hurt Louisiana
Deantre Jackson caught the pass from Carson Camp to score a touchdown for the Lions.
SLU shows improvement in loss to LSU
The SLU volleyball team huddle after every point to talk strategy before the next serve.
Last Week in Sports 9/8-9/14
Ella Quinlan got crowded by hugs from her teammates after taking the lead over Southern.
SLU overcomes adversity to defeat Southern on Senior Night
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal