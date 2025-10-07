Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

SLU art exhibition lets students connect personally with art

Taisia Bolsova, Staff Reporter October 7, 2025
Taisia Bolsova
Students submit their art for displayin the Contemporary Art Gallery.
The SLU Contemporary Art Gallery held its opening reception of “To Make and Be Received: Analyzing the Artistic Process” on Thursday, Oct. 2. The exhibition, curated by Thomas Walton, invites the audience to slow down, reflect and engage with art in a deeper and more personal manner. 

Running through Wednesday, Nov. 5, the showcase features works by seven artists: Diana Appaix-Castro, Jessica Lynne Brown, Brooke Cassady, Danielle Fauth, Ben Hamburger, Keir Johnston and Eric Whitaker. 

Unlike traditional exhibitions, “To Make and Be Received” encourages visitors to experience the artwork without any prior context or background information. 

Guests are asked to view each piece before learning anything about the artists or their intentions. Afterwards, they respond to questions like “Why do you look at art?” and “What do you think inspired this work?”

Once they have provided their own ideas, visitors can listen to recorded interviews with the artists, gaining insight into their intentions and learning more about the creative process. This allows the audience to compare their interpretations with the artists’ perspectives. 

Walton said his goal is to create an environment where artists and viewers could meet halfway through the art itself. 

“The idea is to give the viewer a space to look at the work without any preconceived words or statements, so they can reflect on their own experience by themselves and then listen to the artist’s intentions and experiences in making the work,” Walton said.

The exhibition conveys a sense of stillness, encouraging visitors to engage intimately and reflect on their own experiences through each art piece. 

Sophomore Isabella Watson liked the exhibition’s interactive and introspective approach. 

“I really like the idea of not knowing what it’s about at first, then writing your thoughts and later hearing the artist talk; it makes it more personal,” Watson said. 

An artist talk will take place on Thursday, Oct. 30, where several artists and students will share their insights and experiences with the exhibition.

The gallery’s next exhibition, “Fall 2025 Senior Exhibition,” will take place from Thursday, Nov. 20, to Friday, Dec. 12. The opening reception will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20.

