Personal Essay | Finding strength in my health struggles

Avone Robertson, Staff Reporter October 7, 2025
Kennith Woods
Staff reporter Avone Robertson recounts his experiences struggling with his health over the last few years.
Around May 2023, at 16 years old, I was urinating and shortly after, saw blood.The blood scared me a bit, and it was painful, but I didn’t think to tell my mom anything.

As a couple of days passed by, it was becoming increasingly more bloody, so I finally told my mom. Her reaction was one of distress and disappointment. No parent should have to watch their child go through something like this, and it took me so long to tell my mom what was happening because I felt a sense of embarrassment.

My mom took me to urgent care to see what was going on, and as I was telling the doctor my symptoms, she thought I wasn’t telling the truth and thought I wasn’t being serious. I was prescribed medicine to help the pain and blood while urinating, a urinalysis was run, and I had a follow-up appointment a few days later. I ended up having a UTI, according to the test results.

The hematuria was still there even after I finished the round of antibiotics. Over the course of the next few months, I started developing lower back and side pain symptoms. I went through ultrasounds, loads of bloodwork, CT scans and a cystoscopy. Although the doctors thought something was wrong with my kidneys and my bladder, everything else seemed to look normal. 

After a year, shortly after I finished high school, the medical problems were still ongoing, but it was getting a little bit worse. I was going to see a urologist and a nephrologist, but was still left in the dark.

When my freshman year of college came around, I was in a very dark place with chronic pain every day, on different medications, seeing multiple doctors and in and out of the hospital. Most of the time, it was hard to make it to class, and my grades were slipping because I was in a deep depression from the sickness in my body, with no specific diagnosis. I kept on pushing and learned how to balance my doctor’s appointments and school.

At the end of my freshman year to the end of the summer, I was tested for lupus, cancers and auto-immune diseases; all came back negative. I was told by a doctor that my case is very hard because I am so young and they’d never seen so much workup on an 18 year old, and they don’t know what’s going on. I’ve been to more doctors than I can count on my fingers.

Today, I am still going to doctors with no diagnosis, and I have learned to advocate for myself by going to a larger hospital with more resources. With all that being said, if you are going through a similar situation as mine while still in school, it may be hard, but keep pushing and advocate for yourself.

About the Contributors
Avone Robertson
Avone Robertson, Staff Reporter
Avone Robertson is a graphic design major from Gonzales. Avone joined The Lion’s Roar in Fall 2025 and will graduate in the Spring of 2028. After graduating, he plans on working as a graphic designer for website and packaging design. In his free time, he enjoys hanging out with friends, watching TV shows, designing, and listening to music. Avone is truly grateful to work with the best staff!
Kennith Woods
Kennith Woods, Editor-in-Chief
Kennith Woods is a junior communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and a creative writing minor. A resident of Prairieville, Kennith is The Lion’s Roar’s editor-in-chief. He wants to use journalism to facilitate vital information to the public and simultaneously serve as a mouthpiece for the people’s needs and concerns. More than anything, he’s proud and humbled to lead such a talented group of individuals; he’s thankful for all The Lion’s Roar has given him. To Kennith, Student Publications is the best place on campus.
Interview: SLU manager becomes overnight sensation
