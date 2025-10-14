Lip Sync Battle 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The much-anticipated annual Lip Sync Battle will take place on Thursday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. in the University Center.

Combining dance and lip-syncing, student organizations compete by performing routines judged by faculty and staff. Judges will evaluate these choreographed routines for originality, appearance, song choice and how well they incorporate the homecoming theme.

This event is free for all students who want to cheer on the participants and enjoy the show.