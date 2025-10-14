Homecoming Day 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Homecoming Day is this Saturday, October 18. The day will be packed with events, beginning with the annual parade at 11:30 a.m.

The parade is set to start on North General Pershing Street, at the University Center, and proceed south down North General Pershing. It will then turn east, passing through Friendship Circle, and then travel north on North Oak Street.

Finally, it will head west on University Avenue to return to the University Center. The University Bookstore will have a trailer on Friendship Circle selling merchandise from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tailgating begins at 8:30 a.m. in Friendship Circle. The Chee-Weez, a five-piece tribute band out of New Orleans, will perform a free concert by the Lion statue at 1 p.m. during the tailgate.

Students and alumni are invited to enjoy a day full of celebration and Lion Pride before heading to Strawberry Stadium for 4 p.m., when the Lions face off against SLC rival Northwestern State. During halftime, the Homecoming Court is presented, as the announcement of the Homecoming King and Queen will take place.