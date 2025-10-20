Kaylie Anderson, Mekhi Batiste crowned 2025 Homecoming Queen and King

Congratulations to senior psychology majors Kaylie Anderson and Mekhi Batiste for being crowned the 2025 Homecoming Queen and King.

The Lion’s Roar asked the members of the Queen and King’s Court how they feel about being chosen, or what this moment means to them.

Kaylie Anderson

Senior, Psychology

Lafayette, Louisiana

“Being chosen to be on the 2025 Southeastern homecoming court is an absolute honor and blessing that I will cherish forever. Thank you to everyone who supported me through this journey! Let’s make this homecoming the best one yet!”

Mekhi Batiste

Senior, Psychology (Industrial-Organizational Concentration)

Lacombe, Louisiana

“As I close out my final semester at Southeastern, I wanted to make every moment count. Being selected for the Centennial Homecoming Court is the perfect culmination of all I’ve invested in my collegiate journey before graduating in December.”

Queen’s Court

Nevaeh Armstrong

Sophomore, Nursing

Laplace, Louisiana

“Being chosen for Homecoming Court as a sophomore still feels unreal! I’ve met hundreds of new faces, made so many memories, and I’m just proud to represent Southeastern with love and authenticity.”

Shaina Keller

Senior, Communication Sciences and Disorders

Kentwood, Louisiana

“Being chosen for the 2025 Homecoming Court is such an incredible honor! Southeastern has truly become my home away from home, and I’m beyond grateful to represent a university that means so much to me!”

Emily Lidikay

Senior, Psychology

Hammond, Louisiana

“I feel overwhelmed with gratitude being able to represent our university alongside the best court! This feels like a dream and I’m so lucky to be a part of it!”

Mackynzie Mannino

Senior, Communication Sciences and Disorders

Tickfaw, Louisiana

“It has been such an honor to be chosen as a member of the centennial homecoming court. I have had the best experience representing my campus and community alongside amazing people. I am truly so grateful and blessed to spend my last homecoming as a student, making the best memories.”

Magnolia McCarty

Senior, Criminal Justice

St. Amant, Louisiana

“One of the things that made me fall in love with Southeastern was the incredible people I met here—faculty and students I could truly look up to. Thinking about the amazing women who came before me on Homecoming Court makes this honor even more meaningful; the idea that I could now inspire someone else the same way they inspired me is truly the best part.”

Ina Pegues

Senior, Business Administration

Jackson, Mississippi

“Being chosen for the Homecoming Court was such a memorable experience. I loved creating amazing bonds with the homecoming royalty and representing our school with Lion Pride!”

King’s Court

Ethan Benton

Junior, Kinesiology

Denham Springs, Louisiana

“Being chosen for the 2025 Centennial Homecoming Court is an absolute honor! It’s very exciting to be able to share this experience with such an amazing group of people!”

Gregory Binder

Senior, Occupational Safety, Health and Environment

Metairie, Louisiana

“The best way to express the moment is that I am truly proud. I am proud to represent this amazing student body that keeps this community alive and excited every day!”

Zachary Edwards

Sophomore, Chemistry

Franklinton, Louisiana

“To just represent all the people of Southeastern on the Centennial Court means the world to me. I am just happy to wear my pride for the school that has done so much for me.”

Jacob Matherne

Junior, Computer Science (Data Science Concentration)

Franklinton, Louisiana

“Truly just an unreal moment. I have been blessed with an amazing school from the Lord. Lion Up!”

Walker Peyton

Senior, Accounting and Finance

Denham Springs, Louisiana

“Being chosen to be on the homecoming court has been an honor for me to be a part of. This means a lot to me to represent my fraternity, my college, and other organizations I’m apart of!”

Daniel Sinclair

Senior, Accounting

Pearl River, Louisiana



“I am very honored and appreciative of making the 2025 Homecoming Court. I am forever full of Lion Pride and am glad to be able to share that this homecoming week. I appreciate all staff and my fellow students for pushing me to campaign, and am glad to be here!”

Thank you to Randy Bergeron for providing photos of the 2025 Homecoming Court.