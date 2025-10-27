Find your future at Law Enforcement Career Fair

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern students and community members will have the chance to explore careers in public safety at the Law Enforcement Career Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Several employers from across the law enforcement field will be set up in the Garrett Hall parking lot, offering students the chance to meet recruiters, ask questions and see demonstrations of specialized tools such as drones and scuba-diving equipment.

Craig Marinello, director of the Office of Career Services, encourages all students to come to this event, even if you aren’t interested in going into law enforcement.

“The job market is challenging, so every interaction you have with an employer, whether it’s law enforcement or any other, gives you an opportunity to enhance your professionalism,” Marinello said.

The event will be held outdoors, and students can expect a less formal atmosphere than the Career Expo held in September. As far as attire goes, Marinello suggests attendees dress casual, yet presentable (for example, socks and a collared shirt, jeans or shorts).

“You never get a second chance to make a first impression,” he said.

Marinello emphasizes the following do’s and don’ts for students who are attending any career-related event:

DO’s

Research employers you’re interested in. Check their websites for open positions and the full range of roles they offer so you can ask informed questions about the work. Get their business cards and contact information. Come with thoughtful, open-ended questions.

Examples:

“How did you become involved in law enforcement?”

“What keeps you in this line of work?”

“Walk me through a day of what it’s like to be a PR person in law enforcement.”

DON’Ts

Never ask a question that can be answered on their website. It shows the employer that you haven’t done your homework and aren’t very interested in them. Don’t take the “casual” label too far just because this is an outdoor event. Pajama pants and bunny slippers are too unprofessional. DON’T be a trick-or-treater (don’t just go to their tables for free goodies without talking to the recruiters).

Attending career events like this one is essential for students; you are building relationships with recruiters who may offer you a job.

According to Marinello, the more you see these employers, the less you are “just a name on a page.”

“When you’re putting in for jobs online, there are anywhere from 100 to 250 people also putting in for those jobs. How can you compete? How can you separate yourself from the competition? The best way is to get to know the people who are making the decisions,” Marinello said.

For more information about the Law Enforcement Career Fair and other career events on campus, students can access the Handshake website using their Canvas login. Check the “Career Center” tab for campus events and employers.