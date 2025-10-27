Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Find your future at Law Enforcement Career Fair

Olivia Reeves, Staff Reporter October 27, 2025
Chloe Raybourn
UPD officers stand near the Memorial Fountain outside the Student Union.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern students and community members will have the chance to explore careers in public safety at the Law Enforcement Career Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Several employers from across the law enforcement field will be set up in the Garrett Hall parking lot, offering students the chance to meet recruiters, ask questions and see demonstrations of specialized tools such as drones and scuba-diving equipment.

Craig Marinello, director of the Office of Career Services, encourages all students to come to this event, even if you aren’t interested in going into law enforcement.

“The job market is challenging, so every interaction you have with an employer, whether it’s law enforcement or any other, gives you an opportunity to enhance your professionalism,” Marinello said.

The event will be held outdoors, and students can expect a less formal atmosphere than the Career Expo held in September. As far as attire goes, Marinello suggests attendees dress casual, yet presentable (for example, socks and a collared shirt, jeans or shorts).

“You never get a second chance to make a first impression,” he said.

Marinello emphasizes the following do’s and don’ts for students who are attending any career-related event:

DO’s

  1. Research employers you’re interested in. Check their websites for open positions and the full range of roles they offer so you can ask informed questions about the work.
  2. Get their business cards and contact information. 
  3. Come with thoughtful, open-ended questions.

Examples:

  • “How did you become involved in law enforcement?”
  • “What keeps you in this line of work?”
  • “Walk me through a day of what it’s like to be a PR person in law enforcement.”

DON’Ts

  1. Never ask a question that can be answered on their website. It shows the employer that you haven’t done your homework and aren’t very interested in them. 
  2. Don’t take the “casual” label too far just because this is an outdoor event. Pajama pants and bunny slippers are too unprofessional.
  3. DON’T be a trick-or-treater (don’t just go to their tables for free goodies without talking to the recruiters).

Attending career events like this one is essential for students; you are building relationships with recruiters who may offer you a job. 

According to Marinello, the more you see these employers, the less you are “just a name on a page.”

“When you’re putting in for jobs online, there are anywhere from 100 to 250 people also putting in for those jobs. How can you compete? How can you separate yourself from the competition? The best way is to get to know the people who are making the decisions,” Marinello said.

For more information about the Law Enforcement Career Fair and other career events on campus, students can access the Handshake website using their Canvas login. Check the “Career Center” tab for campus events and employers. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Olivia Reeves
Olivia Reeves, Staff Reporter
Olivia Reeves is a communication and media studies major with a minor in dance and contemporary choreography. She is part of SLU’s Lionettes dance team and SLU dance program. She hopes to utilize her degree for mission work in countries such as Japan. In her free time, Olivia enjoys vlogging on her YouTube channel, spending time with friends and family, and cooking and baking.
Chloe Raybourn
Chloe Raybourn, Staff Reporter
Chloe Raybourn is a junior strategic communication major and a minor in human sciences from Mt. Hermon. Chloe joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in Fall 2025 and is excited to be a contributor. She plans to graduate in the Spring of 2027. After graduation, Chloe plans to pursue a master’s degree in mass communication or maritime affairs, with the goal of a career in international affairs journalism or news reporting. In her free time, Chloe enjoys photography, thrifting, going on the river and spending time with family.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in News
This image is a collage of multiple, overlapping pop-up windows, designed to resemble old computer error messages. Each window has a colored title bar (including purple, green, pink, red, blue, orange, brown, and light blue) and displays the text "404: Canvas down" in a pixelated font. Below this text, there's an "OK" button in most of the windows. The overall effect is chaotic and suggests a system-wide error or crash.
Canvas back online after Monday outage
A group of cheerleaders and athletes in green and yellow uniforms are smiling and looking at the camera from what appears to be a parade float. The central figure, a woman with dark hair and bright red lipstick, holds a green pom-pom in her raised right hand and a green lollipop in her left. To her left, a smiling woman with light brown hair wears a "LIONS" uniform. To her right, a young man in a green jersey with the letter "S" smiles. Other individuals, also in green and yellow, are visible in the background, along with green foliage suggesting trees.
2025 SLU Homecoming is one for the fairytale books
A close-up photograph of a Homecoming King and Queen standing on a field in a stadium, likely during a ceremony. The King, on the left, is wearing a black suit, a white shirt, a black and gold bow tie, and a dark green velvet crown with gold trim and a white fur band. He has a green and white sash that reads "SLU 2025 Homecoming." He is smiling widely. The Queen, on the right, has long dark hair and is wearing a sparkling tiara and a cream-colored jacket. She also wears a matching green and white sash and smiles at the camera. Both are holding bouquets of yellow and white flowers. Spectators in the stands are visible, blurred, in the background.
Kaylie Anderson, Mekhi Batiste crowned 2025 Homecoming Queen and King
This image is a "GAME DAY NOTICE: HOMECOMING EDITION" graphic featuring a map of the Southeastern Louisiana University campus on the left and a text notice on the right. The Southeastern Homecoming Parade Route map shows the route, indicated by orange arrows, which begins/ends at Friendship Circle (off W University Ave). The route follows N General Pershing St south, turns east onto Ned McGehee Dr, proceeds onto the main campus roads, loops back near the library and student union, and finally returns north on N General Pershing St to the starting point. The parade rolls at 11:30 AM on October 18th. The Game Day Notice on the right provides key rules and information: Friendship Circle will close to all vehicular traffic at 10 AM and reopen approximately 15 minutes following kickoff (4:15 PM). Guests may drop off tailgating materials but must move vehicles out of the Circle within 10 minutes. Vehicles cannot remain inside the Circle. The parade rolls at 11:30 AM. Streets on the route close at 11 AM. There will be NO recreational golf cart usage or coasting devices inside Friendship Circle and the tailgating areas. NO glass bottles allowed during tailgating. NO amplified, offensive, or profane music allowed during tailgating. All music must be turned off by 3:55 PM. Electrical cords should not use building power. Emergency number: 985-549-2222. A "Southeastern Police" logo is at the bottom right. The graphic notes, "Graphic courtesy of the University Police Department."
Homecoming Day 2025
A group of around 20 people are performing a dance routine on a stage in what appears to be a school gym. They are all wearing brightly colored athletic wear, reminiscent of 1980s fashion, with combinations of neon pink, green, orange, and blue. Their arms are raised in various dance poses. The stage has a dark curtain backdrop. In the background, empty stadium seating rises up, with light-colored seats and dark green trim. A few spectators' heads are visible in the foreground.
Lip Sync Battle 2025
A smiling woman with curly hair and sunglasses, wearing a yellow cardigan, serves food from a catering line to a young male student wearing a denim jacket and a baseball cap. A bald man wearing sunglasses and a dark green shirt stands to her left, also serving food. Another man in glasses and a dark shirt stands on the far right. All three servers are wearing black gloves. The event is taking place outdoors on a sunny day, with trees and a green umbrella visible in the background.
Gumbo Ya Ya and Centennial Relay 2025
More in On Campus
Every game day, Kirk Pleasant leads fans and the marching band through Friendship Circle for the traditional "Storm 30," just before the band's pregame performance on the field.
Hammond native turns trombone player at age 50
Group picture of the 14 Southeastern students elected to represent the 2025 Homecoming Court. Names of individuals in the photo are included in the photo's caption.
Homecoming Court 2025
This image is a promotional graphic for a "Homecoming" event, set against a black background. At the top, in a mint green script font, it reads "Once Upon a". Below that, "SOUTHEASTERN" is written in an orange, stylized font. "HOMECOMING" is displayed in large, bold, dark green letters. "October 13-18" is written in a white, handwritten-style font, positioned above and to the right of "HOMECOMING." The year "2025" is in a bold yellow font at the bottom. A bright starburst is visible in the upper left.
Your guide to Homecoming 2025
A detailed miniature dollhouse, designed in a classical architectural style with a prominent pediment and four tall columns, is centered in the frame. The dollhouse is painted in shades of off-white and features green window shutters and an open white front door with intricate detailing. It sits on a light brown mat, which is placed on top of a dark green cloth. The background consists of a floor with a geometric pattern in shades of green and yellow, and a blurry white wall at the top.
SLU art exhibition lets students connect personally with art
This image features a vibrant collection of fresh produce and kitchen items arranged on the left side of a white background. The text "EATING on a BUDGET" is prominently displayed on the right in black, with "on a" in a script font and "EATING" and "BUDGET" in a bold, sans-serif font. The produce includes strawberries, blackberries, kumquats, sliced blood oranges and stalks of rhubarb. There are also small orange flowers and scattered petals. Among the produce, there are vintage-style postcards, a pair of rustic scissors with red handles, and a small bowl with spices.
Eating on a budget
Three firefighters in full gear, including helmets and air tanks, are walking up a set of concrete stairs in an indoor stadium or arena. The lead firefighter is smiling. To their right, another man wearing a "POLICE" vest is also ascending the stairs. On the left side of the image, rows of empty green stadium seats are visible. Above, the ceiling has a grid pattern with lights embedded. A sign that reads "Gate 2" is visible in the upper left.
Never forgotten: SLU community gathers for 9/11 Memorial stair climb
More in Showcase
A close-up, eye-level shot of an iPhone 17 Pro on display, likely in a store. The phone has an orange/reddish side frame and a home screen visible, featuring the Dynamic Island cutout at the top. The screen shows a large date and calendar widget displaying "September 21" and a smaller media player widget with a woman's photo and the text "Coming Away With..." The rest of the home screen has various standard app icons and a prominent Search bar near the bottom. The phone is held upright in a black security stand. To the left of the phone is a blurred, black-and-white printed sign or brochure with text and images, appearing to advertise phone features.
iPhone 17, Meta glasses among newest tech offerings
A college football player, wearing a yellow jersey with the number 3, white shorts, and a white helmet with a green face mask, is running on a bright green football field. He is carrying the football under his right arm. Another player in a white and purple jersey with the number 5 is running behind him. In the background, there's a large crowd in stadium seating, many wearing green and yellow. Several cheerleaders in green and gold uniforms are visible on the sidelines, holding yellow pom-poms. A referee in black and white stripes is also on the field. The end zone has yellow and white markings.
SLU slays NSU 49-0 on Homecoming night
Southeastern earned their way into the coaches poll at No. 22, increasing their chances of making the playoffs. They are currently No. 2 in the Southland Conference and could reach the postseason if they win out and defeat Lamar who is currently leading the SLC.
Last Few Weeks in Sports
A lively group of young people, primarily women, are gathered in a room with a green floor, possibly a gym or event space. A young woman in an orange t-shirt and black pants is in the center, standing up in an excited expression. Behind her, another woman in a green shirt is also cheering with her mouth open. To the right, a woman in an orange top is kneeling with her hands cupped around her mouth, looking enthusiastic. Several other people, including men in casual attire, are visible in the background, some observing the scene.
Minute to Win It 2025
This image has a grey background with a repeating pattern of white outline icons related to health and medicine. These icons include a stethoscope, a heart with an 'X', a doctor, pills, a bandage, a thermometer, a syringe, a shield with an 'X', and a first aid kit. The word "Health." is centrally placed in a large, bold, black serif font.
Personal Essay | Finding strength in my health struggles
A black and white image styled like a film strip with the text "100 Years of Southeastern" in a cursive font at the top. Below the text, on the left, is a cartoon drawing of a lion mascot wearing a jacket with "SOUTHEASTERN" written on it. On the right, there is a stylized black and white head of a lion. The background of the film strip has a subtle textured look.
Celebrate 100 years of Southeastern
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal