Voices from the wreckage: SLU theatre performs monologues on Katrina

Southeastern Theatre’s production of “Katrina’s Path” ran from Wednesday, Oct. 22, to Saturday, Oct. 25, in the studio space in the newly renovated D Vickers Hall.

Written by author and playwright Rob Florence, “Katrina’s Path” follows seven New Orleanians and their experiences during Hurricane Katrina, presented as a collection of monologues.

The director of the show, Dr. Anne-Liese Fox, said, “The big takeaway from this show was an increased faith in humanity.”

The show’s cast was Donna Gay Anderson as Judy, Jae Hooks as Darryl, Xavier Johnson as Sheldon, Brianne Leedy as Jenn, Robert Mitchell as Raymond, Ina Pegues as an E.M.T. and Blaise Tulsa as Rodney.

“It was very moving because whenever I was in Katrina, I was only one years old, so hearing these experiences really brought light to the reality that I never got to experience,” Leedy said.

First produced at the University of New Orleans and later published by Original Works Publishing in 2007, “Katrina’s Path” is the first play published about the historic tragedy, and became a regional finalist in the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.

Pegues, who starred as an E.M.T. working through the thick of Hurricane Katrina’s medical chaos, said, “Being in ‘Katrina’s Path,’ as someone who wasn’t here for it, really taught me a lot about what people went through. These monologues were based on true stories.”

The audience laughed and cried as the actors delivered a comedic yet deeply emotional performance.

“Rehearsing and presenting ‘Katrina’s Path’ makes me even more convinced of how important it is to share these stories. I feel Florence’s play celebrated the humanity, care, spirit and resilience of New Orleans so well and I am deeply grateful to present the play to our community,” Fox said.

The next mainstage production is curated by Southeastern theatre instructor Chad Winters, titled “Winds of Change: Truth, Power, and Blood An Evening of Modernist Drama,” set to run from Wednesday, Nov. 19, to Saturday, Nov. 22.

Visit Southeastern Theatre’s theatre season page or social media for details on upcoming mainstage performances.