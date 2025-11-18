General scholarship application opens for students

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern opened its 2026-2027 General Scholarship Application portal this Saturday, Nov. 15.

The portal will be open for three months, closing on Feb. 15, 2026.

The Office for Financial Aid and Scholarships said it strongly encourages students to submit the general application before the priority deadline to ensure they’re fully considered for scholarships.

Available awards cover a wide range of disciplines and demographics. Some scholarships available to students include the Association of Government Accountants Endowed Scholarship for accounting majors and the Audrey and Nicholas Tournillon Endowed Scholarship in Business for married MBA students.

Scholarship amounts vary by scholarship and sponsoring organization. There is no definite amount for how much a student may receive.

The application portal uses an automated system that matches applicants to scholarships they’re eligible to receive. Once logged in, students should monitor the “Actions” column. A status of “None” indicates the application requires no further steps, while “Apply” indicates the student must complete additional tasks, such as answering essay questions or submitting recommendation letters.

Make sure to complete any actions before the deadline. Once the column status changes to “Ended,” the scholarship application is officially closed.

Award notifications are sent via email following the application deadline. Timelines for these notifications vary by scholarship, so applicants should monitor their university email closely.

The general scholarship application will help students pay for school and pursue their education. For more information, contact (985) 549-2244 or scholarships@selu.edu, or visit their website.