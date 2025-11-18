Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
General scholarship application opens for students

Luke Roy, Staff Reporter November 18, 2025
Kennith Woods
SLU’s north campus is home to several offices, including the Office for Financial Aid and Scholarships, Student Publications and Admissions. Some Northshore Technical classes take place on north campus as well.
Southeastern opened its 2026-2027 General Scholarship Application portal this Saturday, Nov. 15.

The portal will be open for three months, closing on Feb. 15, 2026. 

The Office for Financial Aid and Scholarships said it strongly encourages students to submit the general application before the priority deadline to ensure they’re fully considered for scholarships. 

Available awards cover a wide range of disciplines and demographics. Some scholarships available to students include the Association of Government Accountants Endowed Scholarship for accounting majors and the Audrey and Nicholas Tournillon Endowed Scholarship in Business for married MBA students. 

Scholarship amounts vary by scholarship and sponsoring organization. There is no definite amount for how much a student may receive. 

The application portal uses an automated system that matches applicants to scholarships they’re eligible to receive. Once logged in, students should monitor the “Actions” column. A status of “None” indicates the application requires no further steps, while “Apply” indicates the student must complete additional tasks, such as answering essay questions or submitting recommendation letters.

Make sure to complete any actions before the deadline. Once the column status changes to “Ended,” the scholarship application is officially closed. 

Award notifications are sent via email following the application deadline. Timelines for these notifications vary by scholarship, so applicants should monitor their university email closely.

The general scholarship application will help students pay for school and pursue their education. For more information, contact (985) 549-2244 or scholarships@selu.edu, or visit their website.

About the Contributors
Luke Roy
Luke Roy, Staff Reporter
Luke Roy is a freshman Communication and Media Studies major from Ruston. Luke joined The Lion’s Roar in Fall 2025 and plans to graduate in Spring 2029. He intends to become a journalist and author, while also hoping to hold political office one day.  In his free time, he likes to read, write, listen to music, play games, and watch movies. 
Kennith Woods
Kennith Woods, Editor-in-Chief
Kennith Woods is a junior communication major with a concentration in television and multimedia journalism and a creative writing minor. A resident of Prairieville, Kennith is The Lion’s Roar’s editor-in-chief. He wants to use journalism to facilitate vital information to the public and simultaneously serve as a mouthpiece for the people’s needs and concerns. More than anything, he’s proud and humbled to lead such a talented group of individuals; he’s thankful for all The Lion’s Roar has given him. To Kennith, Student Publications is the best place on campus.
