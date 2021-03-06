After this season, it’s time to say goodbye to The Bachelor franchise

The latest season of “The Bachelor” has gotten so dramatic that even the host has been sent home. In a season that was intended to highlight diversity and progression, the show has found itself under fire once again.

After nearly 20 years, the show finally casted its first Black bachelor, Matt James. Many of us were excited to see James take on the role of The Bachelor, hoping it would mark a shift in the franchise. Unfortunately, this season has taken a turn for the worse.

For those wondering what all the fuss is about, here’s a quick summary of what has been going on with “The Bachelor”: photos have surfaced of Rachael Kirckonnell, a 24-year-old contestant who made James’ top three, at a plantation-themed college party in 2018.

The host of “The Bachelor,” Chris Harrison, sat down for an interview on Extra with the former and first ever Black Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, asking for fans to give Kirkconnell compassion and grace.

I’m not one to subscribe to cancel culture. After Kirckonnell’s repeated apologies and acknowledgement of her mistakes, yeah, people really could afford to give the woman some compassion and grace. Harrison’s approach, however, was all kinds of wrong.

Before Kirckonnell had the chance to issue her apology, Harrison already came in swinging blindly at her defense.

When Lindsay asked Harrison about his thoughts on Kirkconnell and the allegations, the first thing he said was: “First and foremost, I don’t know. I haven’t talked to Rachel about it,” and from that statement alone, I knew everything that followed would just be a clumsy attempt at damage control.

Lindsay politely tried to explain to Harrison the implications of an old-south Antebellum party, but Harrsion continued to dish out tone-deaf, dismissive responses that only dug the franchise into a deeper hole.

In addition, James has also chosen to speak publicly on the shortcomings of “The Bachelor” franchise. Harrison has since stepped away from the franchise indefinitely, and this might be a good time to end the series altogether.

The host is worthy of a second chance, but the current controversy only alludes to the bigger picture: the show has run its course, and it’s time to say goodbye.

It fails to keep up with the times. Although “The Bachelor” has become increasingly more diverse over the years, you hardly get to know all the beautiful, kind and educated women on the show because the majority of airtime is used to broadcast bullying.

Casting a diverse group of contestants only means so much when equitable opportunities aren’t provided for all women.

Drama might be the whole reason we watch reality television, but this season has been unbearably brutal. They have taken it to a whole new level of toxicity that is hard to sit through. Seriously, what bachelor is worth insulting another person and embarrassing yourself on national television?

And have you seen the challenges they make these women do? Why are they making the contestants prance around the forest in squirrel costumes for a chance at an engagement? (episode four, if you’re interested).

Kirckonnell even face planted into the grass during a skydiving incident in episode eight, and everyone just acted like that is totally normal. Is she okay?

The show has always been an unrealistic depiction of finding love, but now contestants can’t even seem to compete without compromising their dignity.

Sure, “The Bachelor” could survive with some surgical chances to the franchise, but sometimes it really is just better to say goodbye. Even a temporary hiatus would be nice.

All I know is: there’s going to be nothing left to repair if “The Bachelor” puts on one more season of this circus.