Letter from the Editor: The time has come

I’ll let you in on a secret. I was supposed to finish this letter a month ago. I’ve worked at The Lion’s Roar for three and a half years, but somehow this might be one of the hardest stories I’ve ever had to write.

In three years, I’ve watched four editors-in-chief come and go, and now it is my turn to say goodbye. Well, “goodbye” is a loose term.

If you would’ve told me four years ago I would become the editor-in-chief of a college newspaper, leading a group of 20 students, winning awards and making memories that will last a lifetime, I would not have believed you.

But God has a way of placing us right where we need to be. This job has been everything I never knew I needed. Actually, calling it a “job” feels like an understatement.

It’s also been my safe space, where I could go into the office, laugh and escape the chaos of the real world. For three and a half years, I was able to do what I love surrounded by people I love. To find that in any job is a blessing.

Although I’m stepping down as editor-in-chief, my “goodbye” will be a gradual one. I will stay involved with Student Publications throughout my last semester, participating in the design and creation of the 2023 LeSouvenir Yearbook.

I’m proud to announce our former news editor Austin O’Brien and former social media editor Chloe Williams are taking on my leadership as co-editors. Working alongside them is Chase Gispert, sports editor.

To Austin, Chloe and Chase, thank you for keeping me afloat while I tackle my senior year. Your support has made all the difference, and your friendship means everything.

These past three and a half years have been quite the adventure. And it has taught me one very important thing: if you love something, see it through. It won’t always be pretty, and sometimes you’ll want to quit, but you should stick around anyway. Stick around and leave things better than you found them.

I’m proud to say I’ve done that, and now I’m ready to say my unofficial “goodbye.”

Goodbye is never easy, but I consider myself blessed to have love and gratitude this strong, to have something that makes saying “goodbye” so hard.

And for that, I say thank you.