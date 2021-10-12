The road to royalty: 2021 Homecoming court Q&A

The Lion’s Roar asked members of the Sweetheart and Beau Courts to provide input on their memories at Southeastern.

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why? What have you learned during your time here?

Kami Aguilar

Senior, Marketing

“My favorite part about Southeastern is the importance placed on traditions. My mother and my older sister were both on Homecoming Court during their time at Southeastern. I love being able to relate my experience to theirs, as almost nothing has changed since the time they were on court. I have learned that what you get out of your college experience reflects what you have put into your experience. Thankfully, all I can share are positive thoughts from my journey here at Southeastern. I am able to be excited and eager for my future upon graduation, with all thanks to the experience, knowledge and wisdom I have gained from attending Southeastern Louisiana University.”

Darianna Bergeron

Senior, Biology

“My favorite part of Southeastern is that you’re never alone. Faculty and staff care about you as well as your growth as a person. During my time at Southeastern, I have learned that I am stronger than I thought and that everything happens for a reason.”

Ashley Hess

Junior, Nursing

“My favorite part about Southeastern is how I immediately felt at home. Everyone makes you feel so welcomed, and it definitely made the transition into college much easier.”

Sydney Rivers

Senior, Nursing

“My favorite part about Southeastern is the wonderful people. I believe that it is the amazing faculty, staff and students that make SLU feel like a home away from home from everyone who comes on campus. During my time at SLU, I have learned that college is not just about education, though that’s an important part, it’s about forming lifelong friendships and growing into the person you’re meant to be.”

Annabella Seal

Senior, Communication Sciences and Disorders

“My favorite thing about Southeastern is the people. The students and faculty have made such a huge impact in my life, and I am so thankful for every single person I have met during my time at SLU. Southeastern has become my home, and it is an honor to attend such an amazing university.”

L’Oreal Williams

Senior, Business Management

“My favorite part about Southeastern is the family atmosphere and environment.”

Catherine Wooton

Senior, Criminal Justice

“My favorite part about Southeastern is how small and tight-knit the student body is. Southeastern is so welcoming and feels like home because of how small our campus is. I have learned in my time at Southeastern that you will get out what you put into anything. Pushing yourself to be more involved will help grow you and shape you into the person you are meant to be.”

Joshua Ballard

Senior, Marketing

“My favorite part about Southeastern is that it truly feels like a second home. Whether it’s the classroom, where my professors show they truly care or outside of the classroom through the multitude of activities and opportunities to get involved. Every single person makes this university feel like home and feel like a family. I have learned here at SLU that it takes nothing to be a good person, the acts of servitude that I see every day give me hope for years to come.”

Tyson Cowart

Senior, Biology

“My favorite part about Southeastern is how close-knit this campus truly is. I love being able to walk to class and see different friends each and every day to catch up. I just feel as if this campus has truly given me everything I could have wanted as a college student. I have learned that Southeastern can be anything you make it. There are so many different ways to get involved and have a great time, and ultimately it is up to you if you want to be involved on campus. This translates into a life analogy that life can also be whatever you make it, and I have Southeastern’s campus and community to thank for teaching me that.”

Jacob Deliberto

Senior, Marketing

“My favorite part of Southeastern is the community. Whether it be through student organizations or volunteering, Southeastern is a great place to network and meet new people. During my time on campus, I’ve learned the importance of staying involved and getting to know other students. I cannot thank this university enough for the experiences I have had thus far and will continue to make.”

Zachary Poche

Junior, Social Studies Education

“My favorite part about Southeastern has to be the community that the students provide on campus. It is always fun getting to walk around and always see students interacting and having a great time with each other. During my time at Southeastern, I have learned how to work with a team through difficult situations and persevere to get the task done.”

Johnathan Zeringue

Senior, Accounting

“My favorite part about Southeastern is finding a home when I left from home. The city of Hammond has become my safe haven in a sense, and Southeastern has given me many ways to improve myself through being an Orientation Leader, working with CAB and being now on the Homecoming Court. I will never forget all the memories and friends I made, especially Matthew Matherne, who has become my brother since coming here. I have learned it is important to be yourself and be courageous. Don’t let anyone stop you from being you.”

Richard Williams Jr.

Senior, Engineering

“My favorite part about Southeastern is the way the school cares about their students, and the school gives me a great opportunity to connect with different people from all over. Southeastern has taught me how to prepare for life after college.”

All photos taken by Symiah Dorsey.