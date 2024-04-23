First-ever student film festival starts Thursday at SLU

For the first time in history, Southeastern Louisiana University will hold a film festival where students can showcase their films. The Take Your Shot Student Film Festival is an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to be recognized for their talent and hard work.

Submissions for the film festival opened on Monday, March 4 and closed on Tuesday, April 9. In that time, nine films were submitted for consideration, and Southeastern students had until last night to vote for their favorite.

Both undergraduate and graduate students will showcase their creations at the film fest. The theatrical debut will take place in the Student Union Theater on April 25.

John Zaffuto, the Southeastern Channel director, shared some details about the event. Zaffuto worked with students in the channel’s Department of Entertainment and Cultural Programming to develop something that would encourage wider student engagement with an interactive element.

“A film festival seemed to be ideal since we have many students with diverse interests and backgrounds who create their own content and would appreciate an official showcase for their talents,” Zaffuto said.

Christian Olivier, Wade Jones, Isabella Laitano, McKenzie Garrett and Delani McCloskey all helped plan the event, according to Zaffuto.

As the Southeastern Channel website says, “This festival isn’t just about making films; it’s about expressing yourself, pushing boundaries and creating stories that resonate.”

The Southeastern Channel didn’t provide any specific rules regarding filmmaking so students could let their creativity flow. Zaffuto said there were suggestions rather than restrictions.

“We posted a few guidelines reminding students that shorter films are usually more effective and to use horizontal framing if using a smartphone as a camera,” he said.

The terms and conditions of the festival mandated students to plan their productions in a safe and conformed manner with the student handbook, as any film ideas with scenes with weapons portraying violence could potentially violate the handbook.

The winners will be chosen based on Southeastern students’ votes. The competition is not about strict rules or tough skill judgment—it is about student participation and engagement.

There will be small cash prizes for winners, as well as a few other surprises for participants that will be revealed at the screening event on April 25.