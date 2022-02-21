Juried Student Exhibition: Calling all student artists

SLU alumna Gabrielle Barnett submitted a photo collection, titled “Motherhood,” for the 2021 Juried Student Exhibition last March. Several of her photos featured herself with her child, Georgia.

The SLU Contemporary Art Gallery will be showing off a new art exhibition this winter. The Visual Art + Design Juried Student Exhibition is open to any student wishing to display their artwork.

This year’s exhibition will be juried by curator Samantha Best and designer Damien Mitchell. Students can submit up to five entries for consideration, along with an entry form, dropped off at the gallery. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 23.

Students such as senior art major Melissa Winston, the artist behind a piece titled “Over It,” have submitted artwork for the juried exhibition the previous year.

“Around the time I was making that piece, I was in the middle of an independent study where I was essentially by myself during it because it was around the time that COVID first started. After a while, I got really frustrated and started using source images of myself in my art,” Winston said.

The piece depicts the phrase “over it” several times in the background to illustrate feelings of exhaustion and frustration.

Many students who submit their own art pieces are encouraged by others to share their work. This was the case for junior art major Julian Gros.

“I have always been encouraged by professors to submit art and that some of my work was good enough to be shown, and I also heard that it’s good to get used to having your work be shown,” Gros said.

Taking part in the exhibition provided knowledge for displaying art in a professional setting, along with a sense of decorum and professionalism.

“I want to make something that I am happy with and that other people are happy with. The big thing is feedback as well as acceptance because I always try to create something that I can be proud of and show it to others, proudly and confidently,” Gros said.

The gallery’s hours of operation are as follows: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday; 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. Entry forms for the exhibition can be found in the gallery.

Additional information can be found at the SLU Contemporary Art Gallery Instagram.