REC+prepares+to+welcome+new+management

With the beginning of the new semester, the Pennington Student Activity Center on campus, commonly known as the REC, is undergoing staff changes.

The REC’s former Director Seth Thomas and former Assistant Director Jason Templet have both stepped down from their positions. Their departures leave the positions unfilled for the foreseeable future.

Both individuals left on good terms with the university, as new career opportunities opened for both of them. Thomas left on Jan. 21, and Templet left on Feb. 18.

Thomas is remaining in Hammond as he is now a realtor for Keller Williams Realty Services. Templet is operating as a member of The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge.

“Both resignations were discussed over the course of the winter break before the current semester. The two did not leave on bad terms. We wish the best of luck with the two of them and their future careers,” said Jean Bernard, associate director of the REC.

As for their replacements, the REC is currently making plans to hire a new director. While the application window has closed, applicants are currently being reviewed to decide who will take up the vacant positions next.

“There are currently four individuals in the running for the new director of the REC,” said Dean of Students Dr. Gabe Willis. The new director and assistant directors have not been decided yet, but the positions will be filled by the end of the semester.

Until the positions are decided, the roles of the director and assistant director are currently being split between four different people. Willis is overseeing the main roles like renovations and leadership responsibilities, Bernard is remaining as associate director, Cheryl Olah is the administrative coordinator, and LaVerne Richardson is the assistant director in business operations.

“The REC wishes the two men well in their new endeavors, and they will be missed,” Olah said.