Lions set to host Huskies in anticipated SLC home opener

After three straight weeks on the road to start the season and over 2,000 miles of travel, Southeastern returns home to face Houston Christian today in its first game at Strawberry Stadium this season.

SLU is a perfect 7-0 against HCU in program history and will look to make it eight in a row in tonight’s bout.

The visiting Huskies are 1-2 on the year and are led by first year head coach Braxton Harris.

Houston Christian boasts four preseason First Team All-Southland selections in senior wide receiver Karl Reynolds, junior defensive lineman Jalyx Hunt, junior linebacker and reigning FCS All-American Rodney Dansby, as well as junior defensive back Devion Hargrove.

Fur should fly on the gridiron under the lights in Hammond America between the Lions and the Huskies.

Southeastern’s 2003 team will be honored at halftime of tonight’s game for the 20 year anniversary of football being back at SLU.

Southeastern fell to 0-3 last Saturday (Sept. 16) with its 40-29 defeat at Eastern Washington.

In a back and forth affair, SLU ultimately faltered late after taking a 29-26 lead with 5:39 to play in the game. EWU marched 75 yards in 10 plays to reclaim its advantage 33-29.

On the ensuing Lion possession, transfer quarterback Zach Clement tossed a pick six to Eagles cornerback Marion Jones Jr. who streaked down the sidelines for a 34-yard touchdown return to put the game to bed for Eastern Washington.

Come out and show your support Lions fans! Tonight’s game vs. HCU is a Green Out and kickoff is for 6 p.m. If you can’t make it to the stadium be sure to tune into ESPN+ for the live broadcast.