The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Spirit of the Southland drumline brings the beat

Tamea Madison, Staff ReporterNovember 14, 2023
The+drumline+performs+alongside+the+Spirit+of+the+Southland+Marching+Band++outside+of+Pottle+Hall+during+a+tailgate+before+the+HCU+football+game.
Dasyonne Brashear
The drumline performs alongside the Spirit of the Southland Marching Band outside of Pottle Hall during a tailgate before the HCU football game.

Many people see the Spirit of the Southland Marching Band at every football game playing upbeat music in support of the Green and Gold, but few know about the preparation and dedication they put into every performance. 

Multiple sections of the band come together to create the group of people seen on game days. One of those sections is the drumline, a group of 14 people who play various percussion instruments.

The Spirit of the Southland drumline learns many different songs throughout the year to perform at football games. Songs such as: “Ready For It,” “You Belong With Me,” “8-8-8,” “Double Beat,” “Irish Spring,” “Lion Beat,” “Lion Chant” and more. 

The drumline is active throughout the year, so being a part of this group requires time and discipline.

Michael Brothers, the director of jazz and percussion studies, said, “This year’s group takes really strong ownership, which is part of the reason why they’re playing so well. They do a lot on their own. They all hold each other accountable. They all encourage each other and they’re very supportive of each other. It’s a very tight-knit group.”

On the days they perform, the drumline shows up earlier than everyone else to check all the equipment, retune their instruments and do warm-ups, according to Brothers. Then, they do a run-through rehearsal with the rest of the band.

Before official game time, the drumline comes out from the backfield, followed by the rest of the band for the pre-game performance .During the game, they play various cheers on the sidelines. 

Preparation begins early. In the spring, there are one-day clinics for prospective members, which include current students and high school seniors. There, they learn the operations of the drumline. Current drumline members also meet at various times during the spring to keep everything organized.

In the late spring, auditions are held for the drumline. A one-day mini-camp is held in July, followed by a band camp in August.

Frederick Nelson, a veteran member of the drumline, said, “My first day of band camp was great. I felt really welcome, meeting earlier really made us closer. I’ve had some down moments, but I know I can come to drumline and someone will cheer me up. There’s something new each week and it’s always interesting and a fun time. I’ll forever be grateful for it.”

During the fall semester, the drumline meets on Wednesdays. On Mondays and Thursdays, they meet with other sections of the band. The Spirit of the Southland also participates in various preseason activities, such as the front of Pottle shows. 

David Jenkins, the drumline coach, said, “We talk a lot about being the standard. It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about the way they conduct themselves or the way that they play or anything else. It’s about them being the standard of what a member of the Spirit of the Southland should be.” 

Make sure to catch the Spirit of the Southland perform at the last two home football games of the season. For more content produced by the Spirit of the Southland, follow their Instagram @spiritofthesouthland.

 
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Tamea Madison, Staff Reporter
Tamea Madison is an early childhood education major from Slidell. She joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2023. She enjoys reading, theatre and photography. After she graduates, she plans to teach first grade.
Dasyonne Brashear, Le Souvenir Editor-in-Chief
Dasyonne Brashear is a marketing major from Loranger. She started working for Student Publications in the Fall of 2021. She enjoys reading, taking pictures and playing with her dog, Daisy, in her free time.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$170
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Feature
Engineering technology undergraduates Yumi Domangue, Joshua Lasseigne and Eric Cross present their proposal for their ET 493 senior design project on Friday, Sept. 29.
Mechatronics seniors on their last stepping stone to the real world
William Hall is glad to represent not only University Donuts but also Southeastern University.
University Donuts serves up fresh food and great company
Aubrey Merritt, a junior double major in math and computer science; Brailey Babin, a sophomore health systems management major; Danielle Smith, a senior integrative biology major; and Breanna Statum, a senior biology major, all proudly stand behind over 90 hats made for cancer patients.
Getting to the knitty gritty of donating

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2023 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$170
$600
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *