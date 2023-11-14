Spirit of the Southland drumline brings the beat

Many people see the Spirit of the Southland Marching Band at every football game playing upbeat music in support of the Green and Gold, but few know about the preparation and dedication they put into every performance.

Multiple sections of the band come together to create the group of people seen on game days. One of those sections is the drumline, a group of 14 people who play various percussion instruments.

The Spirit of the Southland drumline learns many different songs throughout the year to perform at football games. Songs such as: “Ready For It,” “You Belong With Me,” “8-8-8,” “Double Beat,” “Irish Spring,” “Lion Beat,” “Lion Chant” and more.

The drumline is active throughout the year, so being a part of this group requires time and discipline.

Michael Brothers, the director of jazz and percussion studies, said, “This year’s group takes really strong ownership, which is part of the reason why they’re playing so well. They do a lot on their own. They all hold each other accountable. They all encourage each other and they’re very supportive of each other. It’s a very tight-knit group.”

On the days they perform, the drumline shows up earlier than everyone else to check all the equipment, retune their instruments and do warm-ups, according to Brothers. Then, they do a run-through rehearsal with the rest of the band.

Before official game time, the drumline comes out from the backfield, followed by the rest of the band for the pre-game performance .During the game, they play various cheers on the sidelines.

Preparation begins early. In the spring, there are one-day clinics for prospective members, which include current students and high school seniors. There, they learn the operations of the drumline. Current drumline members also meet at various times during the spring to keep everything organized.

In the late spring, auditions are held for the drumline. A one-day mini-camp is held in July, followed by a band camp in August.

Frederick Nelson, a veteran member of the drumline, said, “My first day of band camp was great. I felt really welcome, meeting earlier really made us closer. I’ve had some down moments, but I know I can come to drumline and someone will cheer me up. There’s something new each week and it’s always interesting and a fun time. I’ll forever be grateful for it.”

During the fall semester, the drumline meets on Wednesdays. On Mondays and Thursdays, they meet with other sections of the band. The Spirit of the Southland also participates in various preseason activities, such as the front of Pottle shows.

David Jenkins, the drumline coach, said, “We talk a lot about being the standard. It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about the way they conduct themselves or the way that they play or anything else. It’s about them being the standard of what a member of the Spirit of the Southland should be.”

Make sure to catch the Spirit of the Southland perform at the last two home football games of the season.