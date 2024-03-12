iPad kids are hyperconnected, but addicted to their screens

In 2024, children are born into a sterile environment, surrounded by computers, phones and devices. No wonder they get addicted to electronics.

The “iPad kid” phenomenon has become part of everyday life among the youth. Children, teenagers and young adults heavily rely on technology and thanks to that, they spend more time online and feel safer in the virtual world than in real social interactions.

According to a study published on the website of the National Library of Medicine, internet usage can solve interpersonal communication difficulties, as well as family- and school-related issues. This way, users can express themselves through the screen, which creates a feeling of safety and protection.

Online addiction’s prevalence has influenced cultural norms, socioeconomic factors and technological improvements. This phenomenon is most common among Gen Z due to social media sites, changed parenting styles and the fast pace of the world.

A 2020 study by the Pew Research Center showed that the majority of kids under the age of 11 watch YouTube. Parents use this platform and the video content for entertainment and educational purposes.

Mental Health Counselor Dalina Hall explained the effects of online addiction, such as social isolation, depression, sleeping disorders or anger issues.

“Social anxiety is common to see. Spending too much time online can make it harder for an individual to have actual one-on-one conversations with others as they are used to speaking through a microphone on the computer,” she explained.

In the past decade, people have been exposed to constant external stimuli so the need for constant impulses and shallow information has become the norm. The virtual world also serves as a safe platform since the screen protects the user from any harm or possible responsibility that they should take.

The global pandemic of COVID-19 had an impact on the phenomenon since all forms of education had to move to the online environment worldwide.

Dutch graduate student Gabrielle Dekkers had to switch to a completely online education during the pandemic. According to her, she got used to the available tools and the reliance on the computer, which made switching back to in-person education more challenging.

“I got used to planning my own schedule and learning at my own pace, which made it difficult to go back to the structured environment of physical classrooms,” Dekkers said. “But spending a lot of time online limits opportunities for face-to-face interactions,” she added.

Online communication has no time limits or physical boundaries, which is beneficial for foreign students, but the constant flow of information can lead to feelings of missing out and social anxiety.

“As an international student, it is easier to communicate with friends and family who live 5,000 miles away from me. However, I have noticed that digital connections can also ruin the depth of genuine relationships,” Dekkers described.

According to Hall, the solution to this issue starts with limiting online access or simply deleting an app.

“It’s almost like ‘fasting.” See how much more one will realize what’s happening in reality while not being distracted through highlight reels of other people,” Hall said.

Another solution could be organizing outdoor leisure activities with friends and family. These activities create special memories in real life while also improving the social, cognitive, physical, and psychological development of children, teenagers and young adults.

In the technological age, people rely on their phones for everything; however, they must prioritize relationships and consciously make plans together for social interactions.

Hall remarked, “I don’t believe that the world will change but rather get more intense with online access. I think if the person has willpower and determination to limit themselves using their social media, I believe it can change a person.”