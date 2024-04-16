The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

COVID-19’s reign from pandemic to endemic phase

Simone Herlihy, Staff Reporter April 16, 2024
COVID-19’s reign from pandemic to endemic phase
Yumi Domangue

The world as we knew it was forever changed when the outbreak of COVID-19 arose and spread across the world. With over 774 million reported cases and over 7 million reported deaths since COVID-19 was announced as a global pandemic in March 2020, people are still trying to figure out ways to cope and keep themselves safe. 

Four years later, we are still grappling with the idea of COVID-19’s potential end and finding the balance between staying safe and returning to daily life and activities. 

“A pandemic is essentially a global epidemic. COVID-19 ended up being easily transmissible and spread around the world, so we got a pandemic,” Department Head and Professor of Biological Sciences Dr. Justin Anderson said.

The CDC announced and implemented a number of strict guidelines and regulations in response to the severity of COVID-19. Mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing and more were all ingrained in the world’s lifestyle. New developments in medicine and technology have allowed us to progress from these guidelines, but not completely.

“The best way to stay safe is vaccinations now, they get updated periodically and reduce the severity of disease,” Anderson said.

 However, as the uncertainty lingers over the world, are we at the end of the pandemic phase of COVID-19 and entering an endemic

“The CDC thinks yes, but there’s a lot of arguments against it. This argument is not scientific and there isn’t enough research to suggest that we are in an endemic phase. I think the other thing is they fear that if we think endemic, everyone will relax and that we are out of the danger zone. There’s a very strong opinion we are not there yet,” Assistant Professor of Health Systems Management Dr. Florida Uzoauru said.

Although COVID-19 is not posing as much of a threat to society as it was a few years ago, people are still getting sick. It is important to continue to take precautions, whether for the safety of yourself, others or even the unknown effects of long COVID-19. 

”My roommate just came out of COVID-19 two weeks ago, she was still very ill. I feel like it’s probably not as deadly now that we know what we’re up against, but it’s definitely still a threat,” said junior accounting major J’Nyla Jackson.

Some ways to continue to stay safe are wearing masks when possible, social distancing for large unknown group gatherings, getting tested and ultimately staying up to date on all COVID-19 related vaccinations. Tangipahoa Parish is currently at a low community risk level for COVID-19 with only 6.9 weekly COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people and 2.6% of COVID-19 patients taking up hospital beds. 

For additional current information regarding COVID-19, refer to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the Tangipahoa Parish Health Unit.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Simone Herlihy, Staff Reporter
Yumi Domangue, Staff Reporter & Graphic Designer
Yumi Domangue is a double major in mechatronics engineering technology and new media and animation. She joined Student Publications in the Fall of 2021 as a graphic designer. She intends to use her skills to have a career in design.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in News
Quality sleep is essential for a balanced and healthy life.
Lack of sleep and endless tasks lead to a vicious, health-threatening circle
University Police Chief Michael Beckner speaks alongside officers from multiple state, local and federal law enforcement agencies during a conference on an SLU students overdose in the Hammond City Council building.
SLU student’s on-campus overdose, fentanyl discussed during meeting with law enforcement
The bitter truth about sweet, sweet sugar
The bitter truth about sweet, sweet sugar
Some of SLUs Black students attended the African-American Alumnis and the Black Student Unions Candids and Conversations, an event in the Student Union Theater where Black alumni spoke to current students, providing them with advice after graduation.
Black alumni panel offers post-grad advice
Lorri Davis, Damien Echols and David Armand discuss Echols fight against death row.
Freed death row inmate discusses overcoming injustice and finding freedom
iPad kids are hyperconnected, but addicted to their screens
iPad kids are hyperconnected, but addicted to their screens

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2024 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$600
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *