Runway-ready lions attend Mardi Gras ball

To celebrate its centennial year, as well as the excitement surrounding the Mardi Gras holiday, Southeastern held its Mardi Gras Centennial Ball: Roarin’ in the Quarter on March 6 in the Student Union Ballroom.
The event featured food, dancing and music by Tyler Kinchen and the Right Pieces, as well as DJ Trigga Trey. The aim was to bring the “magic of the French Quarter to campus,” and while Southeastern shined in doing so, the attendees shined even more.
Attire was listed as being “Mardi Gras Formal” which was encouraged, but not required. Students and staff at Southeastern showed up to stun in their Mardi Gras-themed attire.
Highlighted below are just some of the most festive fits from the night:
Eva Saladino is an English major from Covington who has been with The Lion’s Roar since March of 2023. She began as a staff reporter and now stands as the Arts and Entertainment editor and plans to graduate in the Fall of 2025. Eva intends to let her love for writing guide her into a professional career she is proud of. She also hopes to one day live in New York and write and publish her own children’s book. Eva loves nature, going to farmer’s markets and watching romcoms.
Yumi Domangue is a double major in mechatronics engineering technology and new media and animation. She joined Student Publications in the Fall of 2021 as a graphic designer. She intends to use her skills to have a career in design.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$630
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.
Thank you!
From, The Lion's Roar
Thank you for your generous contribution to The Lion's Roar. With your support, The Lion's Roar will be able to give our reporters the tools to reach their highest potential.
There was an issue submitting your request.
Comments (0)
Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.