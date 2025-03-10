Runway-ready lions attend Mardi Gras ball

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

To celebrate its centennial year, as well as the excitement surrounding the Mardi Gras holiday, Southeastern held its Mardi Gras Centennial Ball: Roarin’ in the Quarter on March 6 in the Student Union Ballroom.

The event featured food, dancing and music by Tyler Kinchen and the Right Pieces, as well as DJ Trigga Trey. The aim was to bring the “magic of the French Quarter to campus,” and while Southeastern shined in doing so, the attendees shined even more.

Attire was listed as being “Mardi Gras Formal” which was encouraged, but not required. Students and staff at Southeastern showed up to stun in their Mardi Gras-themed attire.

Highlighted below are just some of the most festive fits from the night: