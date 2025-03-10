The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Runway-ready lions attend Mardi Gras ball

Eva Saladino, A&E EditorMarch 10, 2025
Yumi Domangue
A group of students pose for a photo, enjoying their time at the ball.
To celebrate its centennial year, as well as the excitement surrounding the Mardi Gras holiday, Southeastern held its Mardi Gras Centennial Ball: Roarin’ in the Quarter on March 6 in the Student Union Ballroom. 

The event featured food, dancing and music by Tyler Kinchen and the Right Pieces, as well as DJ Trigga Trey. The aim was to bring the “magic of the French Quarter to campus,” and while Southeastern shined in doing so, the attendees shined even more. 

Attire was listed as being “Mardi Gras Formal” which was encouraged, but not required. Students and staff at Southeastern showed up to stun in their Mardi Gras-themed attire.

Highlighted below are just some of the most festive fits from the night:

Jolie Frazier, a junior English major, dressed in a ravishing white ball gown and matching Mardi Gras mask. (Eva Saladino)
Southeastern’s 2024 Homecoming King and Queen, sophomore criminal justice major Lucky Ameh and senior kinesiology major Anyah Matthews, stunned in their royal crowns and SLU spirit colors. (Eva Saladino)
Trinity Cyprian, a freshman nursing major, took part in the festivities by sporting a purple feathered mask. (Eva Saladino)

               

President Dr. William Wainwright alongside First Lady Misty Wainwright and the Associate Director for Campus Activity Board, Adonica Reed. (Eva Saladino)
Jennifer Kerner, a freshman political science major, came dressed in a glittering yellow ball gown and crown. (Eva Saladino)
Miss Southeastern 2025, junior English education major Eva Delatte wore a ravishing gold gown emulating both Mardi Gras and Southeastern spirit. (Eva Saladino)
Jade Poche, a sophomore general studies major attending with her friend, Majesty Wiggins, a Southeastern sophomore. (Eva Saladino)
