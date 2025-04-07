Soloists shine in spring concert

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The SLU Chamber Orchestra performed its spring concert on March 26 in Pottle Auditorium, led by conductor and associate professor of violin Victor Correa-Cruz.

The symphony orchestra played pieces by several famous composers, including works from Antonio Vivaldi, Benedetto Marcello, Carl Maria von Weber, Gabriel Fauré and Eduard Toldrá.

Guitarist Patrick Kerber performed solos from several pieces, including “Faure’s Nocturne” from “Shylock Op.57,” von Weber’s “Andante” and “Rondo Ongarese.”

Violinist Ksenija IIić also performed solos from a litany of pieces, including Toldra’s “Vistas al Mar” or “Sea Views,” “On Poems” by Joan Maragall, “Lento” and “Allegro con Brio.”

Correa-Cruz expressed to the crowd in attendance how much work goes into the performances and how their support is appreciated and valued.

“It’s a long process and we are all intensely involved, so when we present our pieces to the audience, it really makes sense that everything seems like it was worth it,” Correa-Cruz said.

Kerber serves as an instructor of guitar at SLU and has over 40 years of experience in music and composition. He has performed with various orchestras, including the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Louisiana Sinfonietta and the New Orleans Civic Symphony.

Illić is a Serbian graduate assistant in the viola studio of Professor Bruce Owen. She began her musical education at the Music School in Nis, Serbia, where she studied the violin.

As an undergraduate, Illić was selected to participate in two student exchange programs during two winter semesters, one where she studied at the Niccoló Piccinni Conservatory in Bari, Italy and the other at the Conservatorio Superior de Musica de Vigo in Spain.

She is also a laureate of the 2024 SLU Concerto Competition and was chosen to perform a solo in the spring concert as a reward.

More information on future performances can be found on the SLU’s Department of Music and Performing Arts website.