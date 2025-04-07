The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Soloists shine in spring concert

Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor April 7, 2025
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The SLU Chamber Orchestra performed its spring concert on March 26 in Pottle Auditorium, led by conductor and associate professor of violin Victor Correa-Cruz. 

The symphony orchestra played pieces by several famous composers, including works from Antonio Vivaldi, Benedetto Marcello, Carl Maria von Weber, Gabriel Fauré and Eduard Toldrá. 

Guitarist Patrick Kerber performed solos from several pieces, including “Faure’s Nocturne” from “Shylock Op.57,” von Weber’s “Andante” and “Rondo Ongarese.” 

Violinist Ksenija IIić also performed solos from a litany of pieces, including Toldra’s “Vistas al Mar” or “Sea Views,” “On Poems” by Joan Maragall, “Lento” and “Allegro con Brio.”

Violinist Ksenija IIić also performed several solos for the SLU Chamber Orchestra’s spring concert. (Ian Stewart)

Correa-Cruz expressed to the crowd in attendance how much work goes into the performances and how their support is appreciated and valued.

“It’s a long process and we are all intensely involved, so when we present our pieces to the audience, it really makes sense that everything seems like it was worth it,” Correa-Cruz said.

Kerber serves as an instructor of guitar at SLU and has over 40 years of experience in music and composition. He has performed with various orchestras, including the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Louisiana Sinfonietta and the New Orleans Civic Symphony. 

Illić is a Serbian graduate assistant in the viola studio of Professor Bruce Owen. She began her musical education at the Music School in Nis, Serbia, where she studied the violin. 

As an undergraduate, Illić was selected to participate in two student exchange programs during two winter semesters, one where she studied at the Niccoló Piccinni Conservatory in Bari, Italy and the other at the Conservatorio Superior de Musica de Vigo in Spain.

She is also a laureate of the 2024 SLU Concerto Competition and was chosen to perform a solo in the spring concert as a reward. 

More information on future performances can be found on the SLU’s Department of Music and Performing Arts website.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Ian Stewart
Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor
Ian Stewart is a creative writing major from Baton Rouge. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021 and will graduate in the Spring of 2025. He enjoys watching movies, listening to music, reading and writing. After graduating, Ian plans on working as a copy editor and fiction writer. 
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Director Osgood Perkins' second film "The Monkey" follows a pair of brothers dealing with a murderous toy monkey. (2025)
OPINION | “The Monkey” twists horror with a dash of comedy
The cast of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" comes together after performing a musical number.
Spelling bee play D-E-L-I-G-H-T-S audiences
Raynia Johnson and her fiber art poem Outside In at the juried student exhibition.
Students showcase original art at juried exhibition
Manestream Podcast | Cozy with Rosie S1E1: Unboxing Calico Critters and Our Insecurities
The acting award winners from the 2025 Academy Awards, from left: Adrien Brody, Best Actor (The Brutalist); Mikey Madison, Best Actress (Anora); Zoe Saldaña, Best Supporting Actress (Emilia Pérez); Kieran Culkin, Best Supporting Actor (A Real Pain)
OPINION | 'Anora' shines brightest during Hollywood's biggest night
Manestream Podcast | The Roomies 2025
More in News
A student sits outside Meade Hall. (April 7, 2025)
SLU earns recognition from recent college rankings
Ann Carruth, the Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, is among the first to use the new VR technology in Tinsley.
Tinsley unveils new VR learning lab
SGA President Kyle Hidalgo speaks to attendees at the remembrance ceremony for Keishell Young.
SGA holds remembrance ceremony for Keishell Young
Hammond's 2025 open municipal primary election will take place on Saturday, March 29.
Four constitutional amendments headline weekend election
The 2025 SGA elections run from Monday, March 24-Wednesday, March 26.
Students’ guide to the 2025 SGA spring elections
SGA Chief Justice candidates Raydan Riley and Kayla Edwards speak to students during the Meet the Candidates forum in the Student Union Breezeway.
2025 SGA candidates share positions during meet and greet
More in On Campus
Lion's redshirt senior ace Brennan Stuprich fires up the crowd after a key strikeout against McNeese Friday night at the Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.
The Lions fought hard but fell short against McNeese
A student passed on Sunday evening in St. Tammany Hall. (Monday, March 24, 2025)
Student passes in St. Tammany Hall
Former Lady Lions basketball head coach Ayla Guzzardo shows her emotion on the court during the first half of the Southland Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game at the Legacy Center — an arena she will now call home. (Lake Charles - March 13, 2025)
Ayla Guzzardo leaving Southeastern for McNeese
Lucky Ameh and Anyah Matthews address the crowd at the Mardi Gras Centennial Ball.
The good times kept roarin' at the Centennial Ball
A group of students pose for a photo, enjoying their time at the ball.
Runway-ready lions attend Mardi Gras ball
Students gathered at the breezeway for the Get Engaged event to connect with other students, student organizations, or Greek life.
Growing the pride, Southeastern sees its biggest spring yet
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal