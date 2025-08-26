Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

A guide to a cuter, better Canvas

Roselyn Rivas, Social Media EditorAugust 26, 2025
Roselyn Rivas
BetterCanvas is an online platform allowing students to customize their Canvas.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The ever-evolving age of technology has transformed learning experiences, giving rise to new platforms such as Google Classroom, Moodle, Canvas and more for students across the country. 

George Mills thought about how students could personalize their learning experiences on these platforms; with that, BetterCanvas was created. 

BetterCanvas is a Canvas enhancement tool students can use through a browser extension, accessible to Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. It includes modern features such as card customization, card assignments, dark mode, themes, to-do lists and a GPA calculator. 

The idea for BetterCanvas emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools had to continue the year virtually. Mills, a high school student at the time, said he felt the learning environment was sterile and impersonal, so he gradually incorporated his coding skills to add comforting features. He continued this hobby through his college career.

In 2024, BetterCanvas gained popularity on TikTok, with users sharing their customizations and productivity setups, resulting in a significant increase in downloads from thousands to millions. 

This TikTok phenomenon caught the attention of product strategy and scaling educational technology expert Jake Silver, who partnered with Mills to develop the comprehensive platform used today. 

To install, students can download the extension on https://www.bettercanvas.org/ or they can follow these steps: 

  1. Search “BetterCanvas (now BetterCampus)” in your preferred web store
  2. Install
  3. Open your preferred browser and confirm the installation
  4. Open Canvas, click your extension link and enjoy personalizing your learning experience

Once the BetterCanvas extension is installed, you can access it by clicking on the puzzle piece icon next to the search bar. 

BetterCanvas enables users to customize the educational platform or use presets from other users.

If you’re looking for inspiration or a theme that you can use for your Canvas this semester, consider these designs below.

 

Fashionista Kitties

A light yellow and pink computer screen shows a Canvas dashboard with four course cards displaying cartoon illustrations and assignment information. The first and third cards feature cartoon cats in front of blue backgrounds, with the text "100%" and "Due" with a document icon below. The second card has cartoon shoes and the text "~%" and "Due". The fourth card shows pink cartoon shoes and a purse, with the text "~%" and "Due". A sidebar on the left has navigation icons for Account, Dashboard, Courses, Calendar, Inbox, History, Commons and Help. On the right, a "Todo" list indicates "Nothing to do here!". The date is set to August 18 - August 24.
Hex Color Codes: Peony (#FFDCE8) and Butter (#FEFDD0)

Image Addresses:

 

Chic Dogs

A light pink and slightly darker pink computer screen shows a Canvas dashboard with four course cards featuring cartoon dogs and assignment information. The first card displays a cartoon corgi on a scooter, "100%," Due" and a document icon. The second card shows candles, "~%" and "Due". The third card has a cartoon dog wearing a scarf, "~%" and "Due." The fourth card depicts cartoon dogs on a chair, "~%" and "Due." A dark pink sidebar on the left provides navigation. On the right, a "Todo" list indicates "Nothing to do here!" and the date is August 18 - August 24.

 

Lion Pride

A light yellow and pink computer screen displays a Canvas dashboard with four course cards, each featuring a watercolor-style illustration and assignment details. The first card shows a watercolor lion and the text "100%" and "Due" with a document icon. The second card has a light green watercolor ribbon, "100%" and "Due" with a document icon. The third card depicts watercolor strawberries, "~% " and "Due". The fourth card shows a watercolor tree, "~%" and "Due". A light green sidebar on the left provides navigation. On the right, a "Todo" list indicates "Nothing to do here!" and the date is August 18 - August 24.

Hex Color Codes: Very Pale Yellow (#FFFDD1) and Very Soft Green (#B3D9A5)

Image Addresses:

To input these hex color codes and image addresses, simply click on the BetterCanvas extension, click “Dark Mode” to change the background colors and click “Cards” to add the image addresses.

A close-up of the "BetterCanvas" customization menu shown in the previous image is displayed. Red circles highlight the "Dark Mode" and "Cards" options at the top of the menu. The menu offers various settings including toggles for "Dark mode" and "Better todo list," options for scheduling dark mode, customizing progress and confetti appearance, cleaning the sidebar, adjusting pages, managing card assignments, and enabling a universal search bar.

**Disclaimer: All artwork used in the above templates is not owned by The Lion’s Roar and was found on www.pinterest.com.**

