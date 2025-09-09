Future-ready skills at your fingertips with new Coursera classes

Sabrina Benoit Southeastern Louisiana University is providing students with Google courses through Coursera.

The Louisiana Board of Regents received a grant from Google and Coursera, which awarded each institution 500 licenses for students, faculty, and staff to receive microcredentials. There are several different courses available to SLU students, including:

Google Project Management: Through this course, you will learn from Google employees whose foundations in project management served as launchpads for their own careers. Project managers are natural problem solvers, they set the plan and guide teammates, and manage changes, risks, and stakeholders.

Google Business Intelligence: A class designed to teach students how to collect, organize, interpret and report on data to help organizations make informed business decisions. Some responsibilities include measuring performance, tracking revenue or spending, and monitoring progress.

Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce: In this specific course, you will learn how to use tools and platforms like Canva, Google Analytics, HubSpot, Twitter and others. You will also learn from subject matter experts at Google and have a chance to build your own portfolio with projects like customer personas and social media calendars to show potential employers.

Google AI Essentials: This course teaches students how to effectively use AI in the real world, teaching them to use AI tools to generate ideas and content and help with research and organization. Google AI Essentials will help students make more informed, responsible decisions with AI by identifying AI’s potential biases and avoiding harm. In doing so, students will generate better prompts and simplify daily tasks.

Some of the other courses include Google Cybersecurity, Google Data Analytics, Google Advanced Data Analytics, Google IT Support, Google UX Design, Google IT Automation with Python and Google Prompting Essentials.

Additional information on each course can be found here. The courses are broken up into modules that contain a mixture of videos, reading material and assignments to help students understand the material presented and apply it to real life.

Market research shows individuals with microcredentials can earn up to 30% more for their starting salary upon completion of their degree.

Dr. Leilya Pitre, one of the administrators over these courses, said, “We want to involve as many faculty, staff and students as possible in this valuable initiative. These courses are an excellent way to help our students develop the skills they need to be competitive and thrive in today’s job market.”

Southeastern students, faculty and staff have access to these courses until the end of 2027.

Any interested person can fill out the following form. Interested individuals should be enrolled in a course after 72 business hours. Anyone enrolled in any course will then receive an email from the university, followed by an email from Coursera with instructions on finalizing their registration.