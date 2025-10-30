Don’t ghost these Halloween safety tips

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From costume parties to haunted houses, Halloween festivities are in full swing. Staying safe ensures that the only scares this year are the spooky kind and not the dangerous ones.

With Halloween falling on a Friday, it is important to take precautions to stay safe and have fun. Staying alert on campus and around the Hammond area can help keep the night enjoyable for everyone.

Sgt. Michelle Blanchard of the Southeastern University Police Department noted important precautions students and others can take with costume safety and consent. Reflective material on costumes can make you visible. Respecting others is also vital.

Blanchard said, “Always have a light on, especially if you are going out during the night. Make sure if you do have a costume that your face is open, that way others can see you. Just be respectful of others. Respect other people’s costumes and boundaries-no is still no, no matter what you’re wearing.”

With events occurring at local Hammond bars and in the downtown area, students should practice safe alcohol consumption and awareness. If you drink, have a designated driver or walk with a friend.

“We like to always talk about covering your drink, even if you are out and about,” Blanchard said. “Even if you just have a Coke and you don’t have alcohol, it still covers your drink, so that no one can spike it. We provided cup covers this week to students, so if you have a cup cover, use it or cover it with your hand.”

Look out for others and stay in groups. Prioritizing safety and watching out for others can make a difference in an emergency.

Junior communication major Keara Berthelot said, “When thinking about safety, it is important to not just think about yourself. Always think about others, too.”

Blanchard also noted the importance of staying in the same groups, saying, “No matter where you go, stay in the same group. If you leave with seven people, we encourage you to come back with those seven people, not leaving anyone out. Keep track of each other and share your location. Plan your way back home and always have a set plan.”

Many resources are available to help students stay safe. The Lion Safe app lets students share their location with University Police via the virtual walk-home feature, enabling officers to monitor routes and ensure safe travel.

Students can contact UPD at 985-549-2222 anytime on campus. The blue light phone poles are available throughout campus to alert police.

If off campus, always call 911 for emergencies. Androids and iPhones have an SOS emergency feature that can send your location to first responders, emergency contacts and provide medical information.

With caution and preparation, Halloween can be both safe and fun – ensuring everyone enjoys the night without any real scares.