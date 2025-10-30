Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Don’t ghost these Halloween safety tips

Chloe Raybourn, Staff Reporter October 30, 2025
Chloe Raybourn
The University Police Department provides tips on staying safe during Halloween.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From costume parties to haunted houses, Halloween festivities are in full swing. Staying safe ensures that the only scares this year are the spooky kind and not the dangerous ones.

With Halloween falling on a Friday, it is important to take precautions to stay safe and have fun. Staying alert on campus and around the Hammond area can help keep the night enjoyable for everyone.

Sgt. Michelle Blanchard of the Southeastern University Police Department noted important precautions students and others can take with costume safety and consent. Reflective material on costumes can make you visible. Respecting others is also vital.

Blanchard said, “Always have a light on, especially if you are going out during the night. Make sure if you do have a costume that your face is open, that way others can see you. Just be respectful of others. Respect other people’s costumes and boundaries-no is still no, no matter what you’re wearing.”

With events occurring at local Hammond bars and in the downtown area, students should practice safe alcohol consumption and awareness. If you drink, have a designated driver or walk with a friend.

“We like to always talk about covering your drink, even if you are out and about,” Blanchard said. “Even if you just have a Coke and you don’t have alcohol, it still covers your drink, so that no one can spike it. We provided cup covers this week to students, so if you have a cup cover, use it or cover it with your hand.”

Look out for others and stay in groups. Prioritizing safety and watching out for others can make a difference in an emergency.

Junior communication major Keara Berthelot said, “When thinking about safety, it is important to not just think about yourself. Always think about others, too.”

Blanchard also noted the importance of staying in the same groups, saying, “No matter where you go, stay in the same group. If you leave with seven people, we encourage you to come back with those seven people, not leaving anyone out. Keep track of each other and share your location. Plan your way back home and always have a set plan.”

Many resources are available to help students stay safe. The Lion Safe app lets students share their location with University Police via the virtual walk-home feature, enabling officers to monitor routes and ensure safe travel. 

Students can contact UPD at 985-549-2222 anytime on campus. The blue light phone poles are available throughout campus to alert police. 

If off campus, always call 911 for emergencies. Androids and iPhones have an SOS emergency feature that can send your location to first responders, emergency contacts and provide medical information.

With caution and preparation, Halloween can be both safe and fun – ensuring everyone enjoys the night without any real scares.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Chloe Raybourn
Chloe Raybourn, Staff Reporter
Chloe Raybourn is a junior strategic communication major and a minor in human sciences from Mt. Hermon. Chloe joined The Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in Fall 2025 and is excited to be a contributor. She plans to graduate in the Spring of 2027. After graduation, Chloe plans to pursue a master’s degree in mass communication or maritime affairs, with the goal of a career in international affairs journalism or news reporting. In her free time, Chloe enjoys photography, thrifting, going on the river and spending time with family.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Informational
A close-up, eye-level shot of an iPhone 17 Pro on display, likely in a store. The phone has an orange/reddish side frame and a home screen visible, featuring the Dynamic Island cutout at the top. The screen shows a large date and calendar widget displaying "September 21" and a smaller media player widget with a woman's photo and the text "Coming Away With..." The rest of the home screen has various standard app icons and a prominent Search bar near the bottom. The phone is held upright in a black security stand. To the left of the phone is a blurred, black-and-white printed sign or brochure with text and images, appearing to advertise phone features.
iPhone 17, Meta glasses among newest tech offerings
A group of cheerleaders and athletes in green and yellow uniforms are smiling and looking at the camera from what appears to be a parade float. The central figure, a woman with dark hair and bright red lipstick, holds a green pom-pom in her raised right hand and a green lollipop in her left. To her left, a smiling woman with light brown hair wears a "LIONS" uniform. To her right, a young man in a green jersey with the letter "S" smiles. Other individuals, also in green and yellow, are visible in the background, along with green foliage suggesting trees.
2025 SLU Homecoming is one for the fairytale books
Manestream Podcast | SLU Celebs: SGA Big 3 2025-26
This image is a promotional graphic for a "Homecoming" event, set against a black background. At the top, in a mint green script font, it reads "Once Upon a". Below that, "SOUTHEASTERN" is written in an orange, stylized font. "HOMECOMING" is displayed in large, bold, dark green letters. "October 13-18" is written in a white, handwritten-style font, positioned above and to the right of "HOMECOMING." The year "2025" is in a bold yellow font at the bottom. A bright starburst is visible in the upper left.
Your guide to Homecoming 2025
This image features a vibrant collection of fresh produce and kitchen items arranged on the left side of a white background. The text "EATING on a BUDGET" is prominently displayed on the right in black, with "on a" in a script font and "EATING" and "BUDGET" in a bold, sans-serif font. The produce includes strawberries, blackberries, kumquats, sliced blood oranges and stalks of rhubarb. There are also small orange flowers and scattered petals. Among the produce, there are vintage-style postcards, a pair of rustic scissors with red handles, and a small bowl with spices.
Eating on a budget
This image features a dark green background with bold yellow text at the top that reads "LIONS DON'T HAZE." Below the text, there are silhouettes of a group of six people, with three in the front row and three behind them. The silhouettes are colored in two shades of green and yellow, creating a layered effect. At the bottom of the image, there is a yellow rectangular banner with dark text that says "ANTI-HAZING 101 COURSE ON CANVAS."
New anti-hazing training added to Canvas
More in Showcase
An image shows four men, two of whom are wearing US Army camouflage uniforms and two in civilian attire (one with a plain dark shirt and one partially visible). They are gathered around a large, wall-mounted map of a densely populated urban area, likely a city along a river. The men in uniform are wearing face masks. One soldier, with the name "DORSA" visible on his uniform, is looking intently at the map. Another soldier, on the far right, has a clear "US ARMY" patch. The men are pointing at and discussing a specific area on the map, suggesting they are coordinating a response or mission, likely related to a disaster or emergency given the context of the Louisiana National Guard in the file name. A sign with the words "EMERGENCY OPERATION" is partially visible in the top left corner.
Federal approval pending for National Guard deployment across Louisiana
A full-length outdoor photo under a white canopy tent shows three people and a service dog standing behind a black table. On the left is a male police officer with a shaved head and sunglasses, wearing a black tactical vest over a dark short-sleeved uniform shirt. In the center is a female police or security officer also wearing sunglasses and a dark uniform, with a yellow Labrador Retriever service dog sitting patiently beside her and mostly visible from the shoulders up. On the right is a civilian woman with dark hair wearing a short-sleeved teal blue shirt and black pants. They are standing on paved ground in front of a grassy area, with trees and a modern brick and glass institutional building (likely a school or university) visible in the background under a clear blue sky. Items like pens and scissors are visible on the black table in the foreground.
Find your future at Law Enforcement Career Fair
This image is a collage of multiple, overlapping pop-up windows, designed to resemble old computer error messages. Each window has a colored title bar (including purple, green, pink, red, blue, orange, brown, and light blue) and displays the text "404: Canvas down" in a pixelated font. Below this text, there's an "OK" button in most of the windows. The overall effect is chaotic and suggests a system-wide error or crash.
Canvas back online after Monday outage
A close-up photograph of a Homecoming King and Queen standing on a field in a stadium, likely during a ceremony. The King, on the left, is wearing a black suit, a white shirt, a black and gold bow tie, and a dark green velvet crown with gold trim and a white fur band. He has a green and white sash that reads "SLU 2025 Homecoming." He is smiling widely. The Queen, on the right, has long dark hair and is wearing a sparkling tiara and a cream-colored jacket. She also wears a matching green and white sash and smiles at the camera. Both are holding bouquets of yellow and white flowers. Spectators in the stands are visible, blurred, in the background.
Kaylie Anderson, Mekhi Batiste crowned 2025 Homecoming Queen and King
Every game day, Kirk Pleasant leads fans and the marching band through Friendship Circle for the traditional "Storm 30," just before the band's pregame performance on the field.
Hammond native turns trombone player at age 50
A college football player, wearing a yellow jersey with the number 3, white shorts, and a white helmet with a green face mask, is running on a bright green football field. He is carrying the football under his right arm. Another player in a white and purple jersey with the number 5 is running behind him. In the background, there's a large crowd in stadium seating, many wearing green and yellow. Several cheerleaders in green and gold uniforms are visible on the sidelines, holding yellow pom-poms. A referee in black and white stripes is also on the field. The end zone has yellow and white markings.
SLU slays NSU 49-0 on Homecoming night
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal