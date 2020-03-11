A message from University Communications and Creative Services

“Southeastern is currently monitoring the COVID-19/Coronavirus situation regarding potential impacts on students, faculty and staff, as their health, safety and well-being are our highest priority. The University has a pandemic plan in place and is being proactive. As the situation evolves, the university is prepared to quickly react as needed. Through regular email communication and a dedicated website (found here) faculty, staff and students are being provided information about actions taken and how to best prevent spread of the virus. Faculty and academic administrators are working to ensure we have solutions for students to ensure educational continuity should an outbreak occur in our immediate area that impacts campus. Campus is open and we are evaluating the situation daily. We will continue to work with local health officials to take all necessary precautions for the health and safety of our campus community.”