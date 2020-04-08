Crime Log – April 7, 2020 issue
Date/Time, Locations, and Nature of the Incident for the Crime Log are compiled by The Lion’s Roar from the Daily Crime and Fire Report provided by the University Police Department.
3/21/2020 at 5:02 P.M. – University Avenue – Traffic Violations, Outstanding Arrest War-rants/Fugitive
3/22/2020 at 6:00 P.M. – Parking Garage – Criminal Damage to Property
3/19/2020 at 3:30 P.M. – Computer Science and Technology -Burglary
3/23/2020 at 12:24 P.M. – Pride Hall Lot – Traffic Crash
3/24/2020 at 9:04 P.M. – Washington Hall Lot – Possession of Marijuana
3/24/2020 at 11:05 P.M. – Fayard Hall – Remaining After Forbidden
2/2/2020 at 12:00 P.M. – Louisiana Hall – Theft
3/26/2020 at 3:02 A.M. – University Avenue – Traffic Violations, Outstanding Arrest War-rants/Fugitive
3/26/2020 at 1:20 P.M. – University Avenue – Assist Other Agency/Vehicle Theft Recovery
3/26/2020 at 10:00 P.M. – University Center – Traffic Violations, Outstanding Arrest War-rants/Fugitive
3/28/2020 at 10:30 A.M. – Student Union – Harassment
3/28/2020 at 1:33 P.M. – Mane Street – Fire
3/28/2020 at 6:38 P.M. – North University Center Lot – Traffic Crash, Disturbance
3/24/2020 at 3:00 P.M. – Meade Hall – Burglary
3/30/2020 at 11:37 A.M. – Taylor Hall – Possession of Marijuana
3/30/2020 at 12:43 P.M. – Livingston Hall – Possession of Marijuana, Missing/Runaway Juvenile
3/30/2020 at 1:00 A.M. – West Dakota Street – Criminal Damage to Property
3/31/2020 at 5:00 A.M. – University Avenue – Traffic Violations, Outstanding Arrest War-rants/Fugitive
