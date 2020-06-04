Hammond protests the death of George Floyd

Hammond community members protest the death of George Floyd. The protest started at Hammond City Court Clerk and ended at the Hammond Police Department.

Following the death of George Floyd under police custody, protests sprung from across the nation demanding justice for Floyd and many other African Americans who have died due to police brutality.

One such protest took place on Monday, June 1 at 9 a.m. starting at the Hammond City Court Clerk and ending at the Hammond Police Department. The protest demanded justice for black lives.

Katelyn Robertson, a secondary English education major, shared why she decided to attend the protest.

“I decided that I need to show my support and express my freedom of speech to share my beliefs with the world and help the movement.” said Robertson.

Robertson found out about the protest from her friend who is a part of a Black Lives Matter Facebook group. Black Lives Matter is an organization “whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes,” according to their website.

At the protest, protestors marched, chanted and sang, and food and drinks were provided by protestors and the Hammond police.

Advertisement

“Hammond police had brought out waters and orange juice and stood and prayed,” informed Robertson.

According to Robertson, the protest was peaceful and no conflict occurred at any point.

A friend of Robertson, who wished to remain anonymous, explained why she supported this movement.

“I am a mother to a biracial son and a girlfriend to a black man,” said Robertson’s friend. “I want my son and boyfriend to live without fear. I want all black lives to live without fear. No one should experience the hate and racism they go through.”