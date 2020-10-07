Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 cases by institution

Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Browning is the second patient to receive the shot in the study.

The Louisiana Department of Health has released data concerning the total number of COVID-19 cases for each institution of higher education in Louisiana.

As of Oct. 7, Southeastern has a total of 78 reported cases among students who either live on campus or attend in-person classes. There are 18 cases among faculty and staff working on campus.

A Faculty/Staff notice was sent on Oct. 6 that stated where the information was being recorded.

“On September 28, a ‘Take Note’ campus communication provided an update on Southeastern’s positive COVID-19 cases and the process by which these data are being collected,” stated the notice. “The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has taken the responsibility of reporting COVID-19 case data for all Louisiana higher education institutions.”

The information for each individual institution can be viewed here.