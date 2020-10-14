“Homecoming @ Home” features Q&As and a virtual 5k

Organizations created banners to fit the 2019 Homecoming theme, “Keepin’ it Real With Roomie.” This year, many of the Homecoming activities will be virtual.

This month, the university is set to carry out the first ever virtually accessible Homecoming Week.

Among the 2020 lineup are two virtual events: “Roomie’s Homecoming Run: A Virtual 5k” and “Coffee With the Dean.”

“Roomie’s Homecoming Run: A Virtual 5k” will begin on Saturday, Oct. 17 and will end on Oct. 24. Registration costs $15 and will close on Oct. 22 at midnight. Participants will receive medals, and the three men and three women with the fastest times will be awarded extra prizes. Everyone that participates in the 5k will be required to submit a picture of how they tracked their time, whether it be via an app, a stopwatch or on a treadmill.

According to Jason Templet, assistant director of competitive sports and fitness, the creation of “Roomie’s Homecoming Run” was a joint effort by the Alumni Association and The REC.

“Our REC department has completed a few virtual runs in the past few months, and the Alumni Association wanted to partner with us about offering one for Homecoming Week,” shared Templet. “Olivia Marceaux and myself think it would be a great way for alumni all over the country to be connected with this 5k.”

Templet listed reasons he believes people should participate in Roomie’s Homecoming Run.

Advertisement

“People should participate because it is a great way to be active, give back to Southeastern, and you get an awesome SLU Roomie medal out of it,” said Templet.

“Coffee with the Dean” will start Oct. 19 at noon with Karen Fontenot, dean of the College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences. The order of each interview will proceed as follows: Toni Phillips Ph. D., dean of the College of Business on Oct. 20, Dan McCarthy, Ph. D., dean of the College of Science & Technology on Oct. 21, Ann Carruth, Ph. D., dean of the College of Nursing & Health Sciences on Oct. 22 and Paula Calderon, Ph. D., dean of the College of Education on Oct. 23. Each session starts at noon.

According to Olivia Graziano, associate director of alumni programming, each session will last approximately 30-45 minutes and will be carried out through Zoom. Executive Director of Alumni Relations Michelle Biggs will introduce each dean, and a reporter will interview them. Viewers will be allowed to submit questions during the webinar that the dean will answer toward the session’s conclusion.

Graziano believes both alumni and students can learn from the interviews. She also believes that the webinar series will offer valuable time for reflection on each college’s successes and future plans.

“Although 2020 has been crazy, it’s given us a unique opportunity to slow down and reflect on what we’ve accomplished and where we’re headed next,” expressed Graziano. “‘Coffee with the Dean’ gives participants a chance to acknowledge what the colleges have accomplished and get information about what’s next for our university from valuable sources.”

Both events require prior registration. The link to register can be found on the Southeastern Homecoming page of the university website.