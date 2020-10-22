Updates at D Vickers parking lot

A turning lane was added to the parking lot behind D Vickers Hall in order to keep pedestrians and other drivers safe.

Recently, updates were made to the parking lot behind D Vickers. The road between D Vickers and the Kinesiology building was modified as well.

Due to safety concerns brought to the university committee, a turning lane was installed in order to promote pedestrian safety.

Gary Prescott, director of Transportation Services, gave insight to the turning lane and its overall purpose.

“The parking lot was reconfigured to promote a more pedestrian-friendly area,” explained Prescott. “A turning lane was added, which will prevent vehicles from reversing out of the parking lot.”

Along with the turning lane, new speed bumps were added to the road between D. Vickers and the Kinesiology Building. Prescott noted that it was to promote slower vehicle traffic.

“I know the university has installed some speed bumps in that area,” detailed Prescott. “That was done through the university, I believe, to promote slower vehicle traffic in an area with high foot traffic and many pedestrians.”

Prescott explained that the parking lot was first brought to their attention as an area that needed review. From there, changes were recommended.

“So, that was brought to our attention as an area that we needed to review — just by watching the amount of foot traffic that was in that area based on how the vehicles had to exit that part of the parking lot,” said Prescott. “It was deemed through the university committee that that area needed to be readdressed.”

As a solution, adding a turning lane was the most accessible way to take pedestrian safety into consideration, according to Prescott.

“That was the most user-friendly way to have pedestrian safety taken into effect, and so a turning lane was added to prevent the vehicles from reversing out of a spot,” explained Prescott.

As for future projects, Prescott emphasized that plans are always underway for several areas on campus.

“There are plans to always renovate and improve areas on campus,” expressed Prescott.