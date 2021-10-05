Last week in sports: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Sophomore defensive back Justin Douglas catches a pass during the Oct. 2 game against the McNeese State University Cowboys in Lake Charles. The Lions finished the game with 38-35 victory.

Southeastern sports swung into the month of October with a weekend full of wins. The women’s indoor volleyball, soccer, football and softball teams all earned wins over the past week.

Lions football started Southland play with a 38-35 victory over in-state rival McNeese State University. Southeastern quarterback Cole Kelley continued his impressive 2021 campaign with a 391 passing yard performance and three passing touchdowns. He added a rushing touchdown with 84 yards on the ground.

Kelley is continuing to build his resume to be the repeat winner of the Walter Payton Award after first taking home the prize in May for his 2020 season performance. The Lafayette native is currently fifth in the nation with 1,593 passing yards.

Sophomore defensive back Justin Douglas’ interception over McNeese receiver Mason Pierce in the victory was another highlight. The Lions currently sit at 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in Southland Conference play.

Redshirt senior Austin Mitchell led all Lions receivers with 83 receiving yards in the victory, raising his 2021 tally to 323 yards on the season.

Head Coach Frank Scelfo’s squad will continue their march to the 2021 Southland Conference title with a week six showdown against Nicholls State University on the road. Despite this matchup being against Nicholls State, the winner of this game will not be awarded the River Bell Trophy due to this being the first of two games between the Lions and Colonels this season.

Along with the football team earning a victory, the Lady Lions soccer team earned a late Sunday afternoon 2-1 victory against Louisiana Tech University on the road.

The Lady Lions trailed for most of the match until two late goals by junior forward Ellie Williams, assisted by senior midfielder Darby Gillette and sophomore defender Haylli Roe, gave the Lions their fifth victory of the 2021 season.

The 2020 Southland Conference soccer champions will continue their 2021 season at home this week against McNeese State University, which will be the first home sporting event post Hurricane Ida.

Head Coach Christopher McBride’s team will try to improve their record to 6-5-1 on the season with a victory over the Cowgirls of McNeese State. The Lady Lion’s next six matches will be played at Strawberry Stadium.

Southeastern’s indoor women’s volleyball team also earned a victory over the weekend with a 3-0 winning effort over the University of the Incarnate Word. The Lady Lions improved to 3-11 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.

Freshman outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo led the team with 17 kills while freshman setter Gracie Duplechein led the Lady Lions with 37 assists.

The Lady Lions’ next matchup is scheduled for this Thursday in the University Center against McNeese State University, with tip-off slated for 6:30 p.m. The first 200 students to arrive will receive a free T-shirt and food for the annual “Dig The Lions” student promotion.

Southeastern softball collected two fall exhibition wins over the week against LSU-Eunice and Meridian Community College.

In the Wednesday game against LSU-Eunice, the Lady Lions brought across 18 runs with an outstanding performance coming from Bailey Krolczyk and Lexi Johnson, both going 3-3. Pitcher MC Comeaux got the start going 3.0 innings, with three strikeouts and zero earned runs.

The Friday matchup saw the Lady Lions destroy Meridian Community College in a 16-1 game. In the game, Johnson hit one home run along with one double. Ellie DeBouis was the starting pitcher for Southeastern, going 2.0 innings, giving up two hits and earning three strikeouts.

Up next for Southeastern softball will be a home matchup against Baton Rouge Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 6.