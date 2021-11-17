Starry November Night brings family fun back to Downtown

Starry November Night is coming back to downtown Hammond on Nov. 19 after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The community expected a summer celebration in the form of Hot August Night, but a rise in COVID cases in the area led the Hammond Downtown Development District to cancel the event to prioritize public safety. Now, the organization is welcoming the cooler weather and the lifted state mask mandate with open arms for the fall celebration.

At 5:30 p.m., activities for all ages will commence in the heart of downtown and continue until 10 p.m., including train rides, the Wine Walk, vendors and merchants, and live music from two Louisiana artists.

DDD Assistant Director Kati Morse said, “When we couldn’t have Hot August Night due to the rise in COVID cases, we knew that people were going to want an event that was similar to Hot August Night because this was going to be the second year in a row they weren’t going to have it. We know we wanted to have a lot of the same elements.”

Louisiana band Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces will be the opening act, beginning at 6 p.m. The headlining act, “Bayou Soul” artist Marc Broussard, will be taking the stage at 8:30 p.m. and playing until the conclusion of the event.

“Excited to play this amazing, family-friendly event in Hammond, Louisiana. We are bringing the full band with horns so bring your dancing shoes,” Broussard said.

Vendor and merchant booths will be open throughout the night, as well as the Wine Walk.

The Wine Walk is being held in place of the Hot August Night Wine Walk. Tickets are $32 each for ages 21+ only and can be purchased here. Tickets that were purchased for the Hot August Night and not refunded are still valid for Starry November Night. Tickets include 20 wine tasting stops for a chance to win a giveaway basket from downtown businesses.

Morse said, “We were able to keep the Wine Walk, which is programming that I think a lot of people really enjoy and our businesses really enjoy. The whole point is for people to go in and out of the businesses downtown and actually walk through the doors of maybe a business they’ve never been to before.”

The train rides will run from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the event. Children under age two can ride for free.

Morse said, “I know our community has really been missing events like Starry November Night, and we’re just looking forward to watching it happen and watching the community have a good time with one another.”

To view all the Starry November Night details, click here.