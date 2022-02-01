Alpha Phi Alpha honors MLK, marches into Black History Month

Members of the Hammond community joined the Kappa Phi Alpha Fraternity in marching in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan 31.

On Jan. 31, the Kappa Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial march and program, sponsored by MISA. They were accompanied by several other student organizations, staff and students.

The event started with a march from the REC to the Student Union Breezeway. As they marched, the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha chanted, “United we stand, divided we fall.” Others soon joined.

Senior psychology major Chanse Joe explained why he believes it’s important for fraternities to come together for the MLK march.

“We came together to celebrate his life because his values are our values. He was a brother in this fraternity and we try to exceed the expectations that he had,” said Joe.

The program included performances from Southeastern Gospel Choir and Flipside Dance. Following the performances, educator and life member of Alpha Phi Alpha, Brandon V. Lewis, gave a speech.

Sophomore sports management major Tysen Ellis said, “Tonight was a beautiful experience, to see everybody come together, this is what it’s all about. Brandon Lewis came and gave a great speech, Flip Side did an amazing dance, and the Gospel Choir sang their hearts out.”

Lewis’ speech acknowledged the contributions of African Americans to American culture.

“Oftentimes, we desire to highlight the beautiful parts of our culture, and we soon realized there are portions of our lives, of our communities that we wish could stay in the darkness. If we can not hide these flaws, these ugly parts, we put a filter over it, we choose what we want to celebrate. This is certainly true when it comes to Black history. African Americans have contributed so much to American culture, and Africa, the motherland, has cultural branches that reach across the globe,” said Lewis.

The march took place on the eve of Black History Month. Family and consumer sciences major Jayla Robertson said she is proud to be celebrating Black history. She expressed her pride in having melanin skin.

She said, “Without Black history, America wouldn’t be what it is today. It’s because of us melanin people America has some of its culture.”

The legacy of Martin Luther King along with many others will continue to be celebrated during Black History Month.