Tuesdays are the new Fridays with drag shows downtown

The Lady D Andrews finishing off one of her sets at Tuesgayz. Tuesgayz is a drag show event that the Brown Door hosts every Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Starting at 10 p.m. every Tuesday at the Brown Door, the floor opens for three drag queens to perform downtown.

This event, known as Tuesgayz, started around five years ago and has been a night in which people of any gender and sexual orientation can spend the night enjoying a drink and a drag show.

Before they perform, one of the night’s queens usually discusses three rules of etiquette to keep in mind: be mindful of the performers and avoid getting on the floor while they are dancing, tip if you are able to and remember to have a good time.

According to the Brown Door’s general manager, Trent Crifasi, owner Patrick Broussard proposed the idea for Tuesgayz, and three drag queens began the tradition.

“I think at first, downtown Hammond didn’t really know how to react. It was something new and fresh and there were good and bad reviews. I think it was just the initial shock of something new,” Crifasi recalled about the beginning of Tuesgayz.

As one of the first advertised local LGBTQ+ events in Hammond, it has become a success as its popularity has grown.

Typically, drag shows ares easier to find in heavier populated cities like Baton Rouge or New Orleans. However, a dive bar like the Brown Door offers a unique experience with more crowd engagement with the queens out on the floor rather than high up on a stage.

One drag queen, Laxus Chantel from Lafayette, commented on how the drag scene in Louisiana can vary depending on the area.

“I would say that the drag scene in Louisiana is kind of like the roads in Louisiana. You have some places where it’s professional and polished, with a great foundation. Then there’s the pot holes, crunchiness and drama, but no matter where you go, there’s always gonna be a queen of all kinds,” she explained.

Tuesgayz not only allows for more drag exposure in the area, but a safe space as well. Anyone in the Louisiana area on the drag spectrum may perform.

Lady D Andrews, a commonly seen queen at the Brown Door, goes more into detail about how there are types of different drag and that all of them are welcome to perform at Tuesgayz.

“We have entertainers all across the spectrum of drag. There are divas, which are biological women, who do drag. We pretty much do non-binary everything, so we’re very accepting to any type of drag because it’s your representation of what you say drag is to you. If you wanna wear a beard baby, wear it. It’s all about what you want,” Andrews said.

For Andrews, drag was a release and way to express herself outside of her Puerto Rican culture which she described to be heteronormative.

When it comes to those interested in starting drag, Chantal reminds people that they may not be very good at first.

She advised, “Drag takes a lot of time, practice, creativity, drive and determination. It took two years of researching, watching and practicing to develop where I am today.”

Andrews also mentioned that the queens love to entertain and want people to have an enjoyable time.

“We love entertaining, that’s one of our biggest things. If y’all are having fun, so are we,” she said.

Gallery | 5 Photos Chloe Williams The Lady D Andrews finishing off one of her sets at Tuesgayz. Tuesgayz is a drag show event that the Brown Door hosts every Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Regarding Tuesgayz, Crifasi relished that this event is not going anywhere anytime soon due to its success and popularity.



To keep up with Chantal and Andrews’ performance dates and drag careers, follow them on their Instagrams @thelaxuschantal and @theeladyandrews, along with the Brown Door’s Instagram and FaceBook @thebrowndoorla.