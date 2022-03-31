Floral weekend takeover: The Northshore Arts in Bloom Festival

A flyer for the Northshore Arts in Bloom Festival posted by the Columbia Theatre. Some of the festival’s events will be held at the Columbia Theatre.

Starting at 8 a.m. on April 1, the Northshore Arts Foundation will host a variety of events in downtown Hammond for its Arts in Bloom Festival.

This festival will last until 5 p.m. on April 1-2 and feature art of all kinds. According to the Northshore Arts Foundation, “The Northshore Arts in Bloom Festival is an exhibition using various mediums of artistic and cultural expression. Our mission is to create and encourage cultural enrichment for all ages through visual enjoyment, participation and learning.”



The foundation will be completing its mission by exploring the arts through presentations of floral displays, paintings, playwriting and lectures.

Venues for the events include popular downtown locations such as the Columbia Theatre and the Hammond Regional Arts Center.

On April 2, the foundation’s Art and Flower Market will work alongside the weekly Hammond Farmers Market that takes place near the railroad behind La Carreta.

The festival has opportunities for sponsorships along with its ticket deals.

There are three different types of tickets for sale: the $15 Single Rose ticket, the $40 Nosegay and the Full Bouquet ticket that cost $125. The Full Bouquet includes all of the events that will take place over the two days.

To purchase tickets or a sponsorship, click the link below and experience the Arts in Bloom Festival. https://www.northshoreartsfoundation.com/.

The ticket link can also be found on the Columbia Theatre’s website at https://www.columbiatheatre.org/whats-on/northshore-arts-in-bloom#booking.