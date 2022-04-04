Northshore Arts in Bloom Festival Gallery
The Northshore Arts in Bloom festival went from April 1 to April 2 and took place at many popular downtown venues such as the Columbia Theatre and the Hammond Regional Arts Center. This festival contained many events that involved floral and art themes.
The events pictured here are the Patron’s Party, the HRAC’s Art Show and play readings that took place at Reimer’s Theater.
