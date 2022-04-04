Northshore Arts in Bloom Festival Gallery

A woman looking at a floral arrangement and paintings that were submitted at the Patron Party. The Patron Party took place at night on April 1 at the Columbia Theatre.

Chloe Williams People gathering at the Columbia Theatre for the Patron's Party. All of the artists were given paintings to base their floral arrangements off of.

The Northshore Arts in Bloom festival went from April 1 to April 2 and took place at many popular downtown venues such as the Columbia Theatre and the Hammond Regional Arts Center. This festival contained many events that involved floral and art themes.

The events pictured here are the Patron’s Party, the HRAC’s Art Show and play readings that took place at Reimer’s Theater.