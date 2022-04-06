Highlighted hangout spots in Hammond

This bright corner attracts the eye. This corner seat is on the second floor of Luma Coffee which gives a view of the coffee shop and outside.

College students often struggle to find a hangout spot on or off-campus to study and/or do school assignments due to distance, transportation, noise level, money, time or comfort.

There are a few places in Hammond that might just be “the spot.” Luma Coffee, Isabella’s Pizzeria and the area above the bookstore on campus have been nominated by students as the best places for college students to hang out.

Rebecca Mercante, a junior with a major in integrative biology, reported Luma Coffee as her favorite.

Luma Coffee is a coffee shop in downtown Hammond that is approximately a five-minute drive from campus. There is also a printer for students available upstairs.

Mercante said, “I love to study or just go on cute coffee dates with my boyfriend. It’s the perfect spot to cram for a chemistry test or just enjoy a Sunday evening.”

On top of being a quiet study place, it is said to have an aesthetic feel.

Mercante said, “It’s my favorite hangout spot because it has my dream aesthetic. It feels so homey and I love how the people there are so sweet.”

She also shared that when she is there to hang out with her friends, her all-time favorite place is on the couch, but she prefers to sit in one of the chairs to the left of the door when studying.

If homework is finished and a break is needed, head to another student’s favorite spot: Isabella’s Pizzeria. This restaurant is about an eight-minute drive from campus.

Joseph Overstreet, a sophomore computer science major, said that he likes to go to Isabella’s to eat with friends and play games at the arcade, Safari Quest Family Fun Center, next door. He recommends this location because it has good food and it’s nice to play games with friends afterward.

If there is no form of transportation, no money and no time, go to the area above the bookstore. It has two sides, one near OSE and the other is over Pizza Hut.

This is Miss Southeastern Megan Magri’s favorite spot. She said it is in the central part of campus which gives easy access to food, the library for printing, Friendship Circle and all the buildings are about equal distance.

“I really like it up here because there are a few tables, the chairs are comfy and I can’t study in a quiet place, but the union is too noisy. There is enough traffic to not get me distracted, yet stay zoned in,” Magri said.

She also mentioned that she likes the direct view of OSE – where she works – and the breezeway.

Whether it is a study break, downtime or fun time, consider going to some of Hammond’s prime hang-out spots: Isabella’s Pizzeria, above the Bookstore or Luma Coffee.