University welcomes long awaited return of Fais DoDo and Swamp Bowl

For nearly two years, Southeastern was unable to hold its annual Fais DoDo crawfish boil and Swamp Bowl volleyball tournament, but on April 27, the events finally returned.

The Fais DoDo was organized by University Housing and the Swamp Bowl by The REC.

The events commenced at 3 p.m. and shortly afterward, crowds could be seen flowing in, either to watch or participate in the Swamp Bowl. Students also indulged in the food and drinks. Housing provided crawfish and the traditional sides of boiled red potatoes and corn, as well as jambalaya and cookies.

CocaCola and Monster Energy offered free drinks. Coke gave out its new dragon fruit flavored Fanta and Monster its pineapple or watermelon flavored energy drinks.

The volleyball received large scale interaction with bystanders not only cheering on the teams, but also playing on the open courts.

The teams splashed about well into the night, competing till 8 p.m., with The Muddy Balls coming out on top.

Students were buzzing about the return of Southeastern’s beloved traditions.

“I think it’s amazing and it’s a chance for students to get involved,” said Treveon Williams, a resident assistant.

Faculty were also seen to join in the fun.

“This is what the students have missed, what the faculty have missed, what the administration has missed. This is what college is about, events, activities -just things to do. Where we gather, we create community, engagement and involvement. Everything that makes a connection to the campus community and helps students persist towards graduation, while having a good time,” said Gabe Willis, dean of students.

With Covid restrictions in the rear-view, students and faculty can look forward to more events like this in the future.