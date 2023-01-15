Lions’ sports achievements in 2022

2022 was a productive year for Southeastern athletes.

Golf, baseball, volleyball and football were the most successful teams this season at SLU. These sports brought the Southland trophy to Southeastern and got long-awaited and desired victory rings.

Kemmler Chapple, assistant athletic director for sports information, said he thought 2022 was one of the best years in school history.

“For the fifth time in the history of the school, Southeastern won four Southland Conference championships in a calendar year,,” Chapple said.

The golf season took place in spring 2022, resulting in the team earning its fifth Southland title. The team’s victory meant the athletes got to attend the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Tournament.

Baseball competed in spring as well, with many thrilling games. Overall the team had 30 wins and 31 losses during the season. Out of conference matches, the Lions had 14 wins and 10 losses which earned them the Southland title. In the final round, SLU beat McNeese with a tight score of 11-7 and made themselves Southland champs. It is the first Southland baseball tournament title for the Lions since 2014.

Women’s volleyball played in fall and became the first Lady Lions team to win the Southland Volleyball Conference Tournament. The volleyball team completed its 2022 season with a 25-8 overall record, 13-5 in the Southland Conference.

The second-seeded Lady Lions started the conference championship with the semifinals, in which they defeated third-seeded McNeese. The final match was against first-seeded HCU.

After losing the first set, the Lady Lions picked up the pieces and won three sets in a row claiming the Southland title for the first time.

The most unpredictable conference championship for Southeastern was volleyball.

“Head coach Jeremy White led the Lady Lions to their first Southland Conference championship and first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament. In just his fourth year, White has turned around a program that was 2-27 the season before he took over,” Chapple said.

While football season starts in the fall, for the whole spring and summer, the Lions were working hard to be able to put up their best performance in conference play for Fall 2022.

The Lions won the Southland title for the first time since 2014. It was a tremendous win for the team and SLU overall.

This year brought many memories, emotions and wins to the university. The sports department commended not only the sports accomplishments teams achieved but also the academics of athletes.

Jay Artigues, SLU’s athletics director, pointed out the success of the department not only in the sports field but also the player’s strong academic performance.

“We did a great job as a department, we had a GPA over 3.0 this year. also obviously on the field we won several championships so we had a lot of success this year,” Artigues stated.

Southeastern sports teams are looking forward to starting 2023 with more trophies and achievements, not only on the field, but also in the classroom and community overall.