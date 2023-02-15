Manestream Podcast | Take A Paws Episode S3E1: Job Hunting Skills
In this episode, Opinions Editor Ian Stewart and staff reporter Kaitlyn Keppler discuss job hunting after college and share helpful advice when applying for future careers.
Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.
Ian Stewart is a Creative Writing major from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He started working for the Lion's Roar in October of 2021. He enjoys watching movies,...
Kaitlyn is a Communications major with a concentration in Strategic Comm and a minor in English. She is a senior and will be graduating in Spring 2023....
Aaron Madison is a Computer Science major and Math minor from Slidell, LA. He began working for The Lion’s Roar in the fall of 2021. He plans on becoming...