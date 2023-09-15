The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

SLU volleyball asserts itself on the national stage following historic week of play

Chase Gispert, Sports Editor September 15, 2023
SLU+players+give+the+Lion+Up+sign+in+their+team+huddle+during+a+game+against+Washington+at+the+Pride+Roofing+University+Center.+%28Aug.+25%2C+2023+-+Hammond%29
Troy Allen
SLU players give the “Lion Up” sign in their team huddle during a game against Washington at the Pride Roofing University Center. (Aug. 25, 2023 – Hammond)

Southeastern (6-3) picked up two of its best-ever program wins during non-conference play last week over Texas State and LSU. 

The reigning Southland Conference Champions went 2-1 in the Texas State Bobcat Classic (Sept. 7-8), with the main headline being their dramatic 3-2 (25-21, 23-25, 26-28, 25-19, 15-6) triumph over the hosts on Thursday night. 

SLU dropped game one of its Friday doubleheader to Cal Berkeley 3-1 (30-28, 13-25, 22-25, 15-25) before sweeping Abilene Christian 3-0 (27-25, 25-17, 25-23), punctuating a statement showing in San Marcos, Texas. 

The Green and Gold returned to Louisiana for a Sunday clash with the Purple and Gold of LSU in Baton Rouge at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. 

The Lady Lions roared to a 3-1 (25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17) win over the Tigers, emerging from the jungle victorious for the program’s first-ever win over its in-state foe. 

Senior outside hitter Kailin Newsome and senior middle hitter Jacqueline Harrington hope to build upon their superb string of performances from last week. The dynamic duo earned SLC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, with Newsome winning the former and Harrington the latter.  

Newsome, a Houston, Texas native, set the Texas State Bobcat Classic ablaze, averaging 4.5 kills on a .264 attacking percentage over 16 sets of play in four matches while eclipsing a milestone 1,000 career kills in the process. 

Newsome totaled a season-high 24 kills against Texas State on 60 total attacks, two assists and two service aces en route to her seventh career SLC Player of the Week award, her first of 2023. 

Arrington, also from H-town, was a dominant force at the net for the Lady Lions, tallying 1.19 blocks per set over four games while adding 30 kills for good measure. She was key in the win over LSU, with 9/19 blocks coming against the Tigers. 

This is Arrington’s first SLC Player of the Week honor, as she’ll look to continue her breakout senior campaign.

After beating a team that received votes in the AVCA’s Top 25 in Texas State and staking its claim atop the food chain versus LSU, Southeastern will look to keep momentum going in the Battle for the Boot tournament at Northwestern State. 

SLU faced off against the Demons in Natchitoches last night (Sept. 14) in their first SLC matchup of the season, ultimately falling 3-2 (24-26, 25-16, 25-17, 18-25, 9-15) in a back and forth affair. 

The Green and Gold will play ULM today (Sept. 15) at 1:30 p.m. before Saturday’s (Sept. 16) doubleheader vs. Southern at 10 a.m. and LA Tech at 2 p.m.

For all Southeastern volleyball news, stay up to date on The Lion’s Roar as Head Coach Jeremy White and co. look to keep things rolling. 
