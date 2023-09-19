The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Fall ushers in SLU’s theatre season

Tori Collins, Staff ReporterSeptember 19, 2023
Miguel Garcia, a sophomore health science major, plays Benvolio in Romeo and Juliet at the Columbia Theatre.

As the weather shifts from summer to fall, thoughts turn to the upcoming 2023-2024 theatre season at Southeastern.

Dr. Anne-Liese Fox, instructor of acting and directing for the Southeastern Theatre, spoke about her excitement for the upcoming season. 

“I am most proud of the diversity of the kinds of productions we are doing and how that’s giving such a wide range of performance and educational opportunities for our students,” Fox said.

The first play of the semester,“Waiting for Lefty” by playwright Clifford Odets and directed by guest director Leicester Landon, hits the stage Sept. 27. 

“The play revolves around a meeting of cab drivers planning a labor strike,” Fox explained. 

The second production for the season is “Melancholy Play” directed by Fox and will be performed at the Columbia Studio Theatre. 

“When I read [the script] I was laughing out loud,” Fox added.

Other featured productions this season include “Grease” and the Inkslinger competition winner,  “How to Say Goodbye.” 

“Grease,” directed by Chad Winters and Jim Winter, highlights a collaboration between the Columbia Theatre and the SLU Department of Music and Performing Arts. Performances of “Grease” will be held March 15-16 and 22-23. 

Lastly, “How to Say Goodbye,” directed by Jeffrey Polito, will close out the season April 24-27.

There were plenty of plays in consideration, so a consensus had to be made to determine which ones would air. 

Fox said, “It’s a long process where we meet throughout the year and have suggestions and talk about it.” This process includes factors such as developing the budget, choosing the location and hiring the directors. 

Lanie LeFranc, a senior elementary education major and an actress in “Waiting for Lefty,” said, “I am most excited about getting to push myself into an unexpected role and showcase a different side to my acting.” 

Concerns over Covid during the 2019-2020 season along with current construction on D Vickers, the former home of the Vonnie Borden Theatre, have presented the theater with various obstacles; however, the program has proven its resilience and continues to spearhead productions. 

Fox said, “It’s really good for us to go out in the community and for the community to find us.” 

The community can find the performers in various locations this season. Whether they are in the KIVA or at the Columbia Studio Theatre, they are persevering nonetheless. 

“Waiting for Lefty,” runs from Sept. 27-30 at 7:30 p.m., at the KIVA on the second floor of the Teacher Education Center. For more information on Southeastern University’s performances and Theatre programs, visit their website at Visual Art + Design – Theatre.

    Christopher CollinsSep 19, 2023 at 5:38 pm

    Can’t wait to catch a performance this season!

