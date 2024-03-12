Honors Student Association gives Lions the opportunity to give back

Students looking to make new friends and give back to their community can find opportunities in the Honors Student Association (HSA). The organization was founded approximately in 2004 and has served the Honors student population for over 20 years.

Formerly known as the Honors Club, the organization primarily served as a social club for honors students to meet each other, as noted by assistant professor of history Dr. Samantha Perez.

“When I first joined as a freshman, I remember the Honors Club being more of a social club, a community of Honors students where we could get to know each other and support each other in the program,” Perez said. “Then when I was an officer in the Honors Club, we organized educational and fun outings that members were interested in.”

Today, HSA provides an environment where students can make new friends in the Honors program and serve their community through service events.

Victoria DeBarbieris, a senior integrative biology major, has been the organization’s president since Fall 2023. She said she encourages students looking to get involved with their community to join HSA.

“I feel like HSA gives a good opportunity for Honors students to hang out and be involved in their community in three different aspects. They get to study together and do things in an academic sense. They get to learn new tips and tricks career wise and honors wise,” DeBarbieris said.

She also shared that HSA gives back to the community through food drives and the Big Event. The Big Event is a major community service event that HSA participates in each spring semester, according to DeBarbieris. It is a schoolwide community service day where students can volunteer assistance to members of their community or to Southeastern’s campus. HSA commits an “Honors group” each year to participate in the event. Members have the option to sign up individually through the Big Event website or volunteer to participate alongside other HSA members. This year’s Big Event is April 20.

Students can donate food and hygiene products to the Lion Pride Food Pantry during March courtesy of the HSA. Members have a decorated box for donations located in the Honors Office under the breezeway. The HSA Instagram page offers information on acceptable items.

Previous service events have included making cards for soldiers and nursing homes.

Brianna Ballard, a senior English major, is a current member of HSA and recommends students get involved in the club.

“I like that HSA provides an opportunity to engage in a lot of service opportunities that you might not find on campus. It’s a really easy way to engage with the rest of the community,” Ballard said.

HSA has several upcoming events for students to look forward to. Students can sign up for a trivia night on March 18 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in Student Union Room 2207. To participate, students can gather a team of up to four members and must pay the $10 fee to the Honors Office.

The $10 fee should be submitted in an envelope that includes a team name and the names of team members. It must be turned into the Honors Office before the event begins or upon arrival. However, registration for the event closes on March 14. Entrance fees will be pooled as a prize for the winning team. All students are welcome to sign up and Southeastern faculty may also participate.

On April 8, HSA will write letters to incoming freshmen in Student Union Room 2207. Then, on April 22, the organization will host its “Pool Party” meeting in Ascension Hall, which will kick off the final event of the semester.

Though HSA serves campus with Honors students in mind, all current Southeastern students can attend meetings. Students interested in joining or learning more about the organization can contact them via the Honors Student Association Instagram page.