University Counseling Center expands its services with new crisis line

The University Counseling Center has expanded its services for the Fall 2024 semester by creating a new 24/7 crisis hotline. In emergency mental health situations, those seeking help should call 833-603-0008.

Callers using the crisis line are connected to a trained specialist who will help them through their mental health crisis. The specialist will then determine what resources the caller may need and send a report to the UCC, who will follow up with the caller to see if they can provide further assistance.

Courtney Williams, assistant director at the UCC, explained why the department created the new crisis line.

“We wanted to find a way for students, faculty and staff to have access to crisis mental health services in a quick and accessible way,” Williams said. “This line works both on and off campus as well as during and after hours.”

The crisis line was made possible by a partnership with ViaLink and the UCC. ViaLink is a New Orleans-based company that provides various mental health services. Their trained specialists answer the new crisis line.

Williams explained ViaLink was the most cost-effective partnership for the best service. The company will also be able to operate even during a natural disaster, pandemic or national emergency.

The UCC also provides non-emergency services as well. Counseling sessions for individuals, families or couples and group assemblies are some of the primary services the UCC offers to students. It also offers social group sessions such as its support and psychoeducational groups.

Abigail Cobb, a resident assistant and nursing major, explained how she thought the new crisis line would benefit students.

“I think it’s beneficial for students to have that line in their grasp because as a college student, everyone is going through so many different things. It’s very important for them to have that outlet whenever they need it,” Cobb said.

In any emergency where an immediate safety risk is present, students should always call the University Police Department at 985-549-2222. Students should contact 833-603-0008 for any mental health crisis. For non-emergency mental health needs, students can visit the UCC on campus to schedule an appointment with a counselor.