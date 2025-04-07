The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

SLU earns recognition from recent college rankings

Kate Oborina, Staff Reporter April 7, 2025
Kate Oborina
A student sits outside Meade Hall. (April 7, 2025)
Southeastern Louisiana University earned recognition in several categories from the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.

SLU President Dr. William Wainwright shared his insight about SLU’s commitment to excellence. 

“The recent U.S. News & World Report rankings affirm the mission of our beloved Southeastern Louisiana University. Through market-responsive, holistic educational programs of study, we continue to lead the educational, economic and cultural development of southeast Louisiana,” Wainwright said.

SLU’s rankings from the latest U.S. News and World Report. (Kate Oborina)

The newly released rankings highlight SLU’s strengths in key areas, such as school programs, student engagement and contributions to the local economy.

As the university adapts to changes in higher education, these rankings show its efforts to support students and contribute to the region. SGA President Kyle Hidalgo discussed the significance of these rankings for Southeastern’s future.

“Southeastern will continue to rise through the rankings, becoming more prestigious and more attractive for investment. The university will see more grant money, more business investment and more resources given to it as it becomes more prestigious,” Hidalgo said.

The university will aim to further climb the rankings in the future and present itself as an attractive destination for prospective students in the region.

About the Contributor
Kate Oborina
Kate Oborina, Staff Reporter
Kate Oborina is a sports communication major with a marketing minor. She joined The Lion’s Roar staff in the fall of 2022. After graduating in May 2025, Kate wants to pursue a career in the media field. Kate is an international student-athlete from Russia, she loves to travel and explore new places. In her free time, Kate enjoys creating content, taking photos, reading and spending time with her friends.
