SLU earns recognition from recent college rankings

Southeastern Louisiana University earned recognition in several categories from the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.

SLU President Dr. William Wainwright shared his insight about SLU’s commitment to excellence.

“The recent U.S. News & World Report rankings affirm the mission of our beloved Southeastern Louisiana University. Through market-responsive, holistic educational programs of study, we continue to lead the educational, economic and cultural development of southeast Louisiana,” Wainwright said.

The newly released rankings highlight SLU’s strengths in key areas, such as school programs, student engagement and contributions to the local economy.

As the university adapts to changes in higher education, these rankings show its efforts to support students and contribute to the region. SGA President Kyle Hidalgo discussed the significance of these rankings for Southeastern’s future.

“Southeastern will continue to rise through the rankings, becoming more prestigious and more attractive for investment. The university will see more grant money, more business investment and more resources given to it as it becomes more prestigious,” Hidalgo said.

The university will aim to further climb the rankings in the future and present itself as an attractive destination for prospective students in the region.