Tailgating 101 for Fall 2024 football season

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

While fall may not be in the air yet, the start of football is a sure sign of the changing of the seasons. The 2024 football season is now upon us and with that comes tailgating on campus, which offers a unique way for students to show school spirit while staying safe and following the university’s policies.

Tailgating has been an essential part of Southeastern’s culture throughout countless football seasons. It’s a practice that allows students to communally celebrate in anticipation of their trusted Lions storming the field wearing green and gold.

Southeastern fans can now start the countdown to the first home game on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. against Eastern Washington. Students can come for free if they pick up a student ticket with a valid student ID at the ticket office before game day. Other ticket inquiries can be made with the Lion Athletics Association.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people and forming connections and bonds with other Greek life,” junior sociology major Ryan Evans said.

To reserve a tailgating spot for gameday, visit the Lion Spots page on Southeastern’s website. The deadline to make a reservation for your car at any of the six home games is at least two days before the date of the actual game. Once the reservation is made, the individual will receive text messages regarding the status of their reservation.

Deputy Athletic Director Lindsey Owens conveyed the importance of reserving a spot due to the popularity of tailgating and referenced the university’s tailgating policy.

“All of our homecoming tailgating is completely taken, but there are still spaces available for the remainder of the season,” Owens said.

Reserve your tailgating spot as soon as possible, as few openings are still available.

Pricing for tailgating parking can vary depending on whether you are a student or not. Available student spaces can be reserved for $20 a game or $80 for the season. Fan parking spaces in the outer circle come to $40 a game or $200 for the season, and fan parking in the inner circle is $50 a game or $250 for the season.

Once at the tailgate, the university has some guidelines to abide by to ensure the safety of all Southeastern students and fans: no smoking, no pets in the tailgating area, no littering and no alcohol consumption for individuals under 21 years old.

“Friendship Circle is pedestrian only to keep it safe. That is something that we heavily stress. There is no parking in the circle on gameday; however, there is drive-through accessibility five hours before kickoff. But at the five-hour mark the barricades go up,” Owens said.

The Green and Gold’s first home game is Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. against Eastern Washington. With the proper tailgating guidelines, mindfulness and respect for the environment, Southeastern is bound to have amazing at-home celebrations this season. For more information regarding game day, parking or tailgating, contact the Lion Athletics Association.